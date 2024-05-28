George Lucas thinks people were critical of Star Wars prequels as they didn't want to watch "kids' movies"

George Lucas has defended the prequels, saying the Star Wars films have always been kids' movies.

"It was supposed to be a kids' movie for 12-year-olds that were going through puberty, who don't know what they're doing, and are asking all the big questions: What should I be worried about? What's important in life?” he said at Cannes (H/T The Hollywood Reporter). "And Star Wars has all those things in there. They're buried in there but you definitely get it, especially if you're young."

Lucas added that the prequel backlash originated from "critics and fans who had been 10 years old when they saw the first one" and weren't keen on watching a kids' movie.

He also addressed the criticism of Jar Jar Binks. "Everybody said the same thing about 3-PO, that he was irritating and we should get rid of him," Lucas commented. "When I did the third one it was the Ewoks: 'Those are little teddy bears. This is a kids' movie, we don't want to see a kids' movie. I said: 'It is a kids' movie. It's always been a kids' movie.'"

Next up for Star Wars is The Acolyte, which streams on Disney Plus from June 4. It's a murder mystery set in the High Republic era, and it will be the first time that period of the Star Wars timeline has been depicted in live-action. This year also brings with it the release of Skeleton Crew, which is an Amblin-esque Star Wars show starring Jude Law.

