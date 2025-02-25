Andor season 2's trailer has reminded Star Wars fans exactly where the show is heading: "We're going to be losing a lot of people this season"

Andor season 2 has finally got a trailer, and it's a tantalising tease of what's coming next. Featuring the return of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, the clip begins with him walking through various places, before telling someone, "We're in a war, do you want to fight? Or do you want to win?"

However, while fans are excited to see the series almost back on our screens, almost two and half years since season 1, it's also a reminder of where the show is heading. Reacting on Reddit, one wrote: "I imagine we're going to be losing a lot of people this season...given how we know how this all ends."

Back at the last Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed that Andor season 2 would take place over several years, skipping ahead in each episode chunk. This is because the show is leading directly into the first scenes of Rogue One, specifically it will end with Cassian heading to the Ring of Kafrene.

Very few of the characters in Andor – bar Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera and Ben Mendelsohn's Orson Krennic – actually appear in Rogue One, which has long led fans to wonder what happens to the rest of the characters. This means Bix Caleen, Vel Sartha, Dedra Meero, Luthen Rael, and Syril Karn are all in the firing line in season 2.

All of them briefly appear in the trailer, with some fans spotting intriguing details about them. One spotted that Luthen only appears briefly – could this be a bad omen? "Maybe he dies halfway through the season in a very spoiler-y way," they suggested. Meanwhile others noticed that Bix is clearly joining the fight in season 2 as well.

We'll have to wait and see how it all pans out when season 2 begins on April 22 on Disney Plus. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars shows and movies and our breakdown of the Star Wars timeline.