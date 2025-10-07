After shooting two episodes of Ahsoka season 2, Bryce Dallas Howard now has more Star Wars live-action directing credits than any other filmmaker: "If I can be of service to Lucasfilm, I will"

Actor/director Bryce Dallas Howard recently wrapped up directing two episodes of season 2 of Star Wars streaming series Ahsoka, and she's already hoping to continue on working in the venerable sci-fi franchise.

"I love it so, so, so much. I yearn to stay on this path of being able to be in that world, and grow, and learn and challenge myself," Howard tells People. "But also, it's not just about me. It's about the medium. For me, I've let go of wishing or yearning for something that is specific in terms of results, like film, animation, streaming. Whatever it is, if I can be of service to Lucasfilm, I will."

Howard goes on to praise the working environment at Lucasfilm, especially the studio's willingness to work with individual filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life.

"They're [Star Wars creatives] very efficient in terms of resources, because they…want to stretch [the budget] as far as you can. You want every dollar to be onscreen. And sometimes, as everyone knows, the limitations obviously often give birth to the greatest ideas," Howard explains. "When it comes down to it, if you need the thing to happen, it can happen on a Star Wars set. And as a filmmaker, there's no greater privilege."

With two episodes of the upcoming Ahsoka season 2 now under her belt, Howard has directed more live-action Star Wars installments than any other filmmaker. Howard has helmed seven episodes across multiple shows including Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew, giving her three more live-action Star Wars directing credits than franchise creator George Lucas.

Directing Star Wars projects is a family affair for Howard, whose father, Ron Howard, directed Solo, which, as evidenced by the title, served as something of an origin story for Han Solo.

"Y'all, it's so good. It's SO good," Howard says of her arc on Ahsoka season 2 in a panel at LA Comic-Con, transcribed by People. "It is beautiful; it is thrilling; it is adventurous; it is romantic. It's all the things that you want from an epic story. I just got to finish that up and [am] working on the cut, and it is just one of the greatest privileges and joys of my life, getting to play in that sandbox."

Ahsoka is expected to premiere sometime in early 2026. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the Star Wars news you need to know.