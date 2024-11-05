The Star Wars community has ideas on what they'd make 'uncanon,' from Padme's death to Palpatine's return

The Star Wars community is debating what they'd make "uncanon" if they could – and there are tons of suggestions.

"Palpatine never returns," is one fan's idea , while another has a similar quibble with the franchise: "The fact that Rey is a Palpatine. It would've been so much better is she was really just a nobody."

"I'd veto the line 'General Grievous. You're shorter than I imagined,'" says someone else . "This single line forced [Dave] Filoni to bend over backwards keeping these really fun characters apart for the entirety of the Clone Wars show and I'll die mad about it." It's true that Anakin and Grievous never meet in The Clone Wars TV show, meaning this line in Revenge of the Sith doesn't break canon.

"Padmé's death. Not that it happened but how," says another fan – in the prequels, Padmé dies of a broken heart after Anakin falls to the dark side.

"The Razor Crest getting destroyed," is another person's verdict . "I mean, I like the new Mando ship, but… a ship that good doesn't deserve the fate it got." The Razor Crest was tragically blown up during The Mandalorian season 2.

Someone else , though, has the best take of all: "I wouldn't decanonize anything, because the bits I might find uninteresting or unappealing, is someone else's favorite. Star Wars wasn't made for me, it was made for us."

