Mark Hamill admits he thought Luke Skywalker returning in The Force Awakens "would be a mistake" at first

Mark Hamill has recently spoken out about his return trip to the galaxy far, far away that started in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and admitted he had real trouble accepting the offer. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter while talking about his new film The Long Walk, the former Jedi recalled the initial conversations for Luke to make a comeback, and it took an old co-star to change his mind.

"I had real reservations about coming back. I thought it would be a mistake. You can’t catch lightning in a bottle twice — they should really focus on a new generation of characters." His other expectation before things really got going up again was that Harrison Ford wouldn't be on board. The two hadn't shared the screen together since Return of the Jedi, and Hamill expected that seeing both their names on top of the star-filled end credits wouldn't be on the cards.

"And I thought, 'Well, Harrison is not going to do it anyway.' You could see his irritation with constantly having to talk about Han Solo," explained Hamill. "Once I saw in the press that he had accepted, I felt like I had been drafted — because if I’m the only one who says no, I’ll be the most hated man in nerd-dom."

Thankfully, he made the right choice and returned for the new trilogy that set up a brand new batch of adventurers and had Luke go out like a boss in The Last Jedi. But just because Luke is dead, it doesn't mean he's gone.

One project that is in development but has had minimal mention is the untitled Rey-focused movie that would see Daisy Ridley's last remaining Jedi try to establish a new order. Of course, reigniting this ancient group of peacekeepers is a big job, in which case it might be worth Luke paying his former pupil a visit in ghostly form. For now though, check out every other Star Wars show and movie headed our way.