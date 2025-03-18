Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response

News
By published

Is Katee Sackhoff donning the armor once more?

The Mandalorian
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Whether it's Star Wars, Marvel, or anything in-between, actors have become adept at dodging questions or providing sleight-of-hand answers to cover up their involvement in a top-secret project. Occasionally, though, they can trip themselves up – as Bo-Katan actor Katee Sackhoff's cryptic answer may have just proven.

When pressed during a panel at Indiana Comic Con (H/T Collider) on whether she will appear in the forthcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, Sackhoff responded, "I have not been in the armor in 2025."

Case closed? Not quite. As Star Wars fans may know, The Mandalorian and Grogu – the big-screen follow-up to Din Djarin's Disney Plus adventures – wrapped up production late last year.

So, Sackhoff is technically correct – but may have tipped her hand as to whether she is set to reprise her role as the one-time hardline Mandalorian and possessor of the Darksaber.

Set for May 22, 2026, The Mandalorian and Grogu once again features everyone's favorite Child alongside Pedro Pascal's Beskar-plated Mandalorian. The confirmed cast also features Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt and Sigourney Weaver in an undisclosed role.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ about her part, Weaver confirmed that she was in a "position of authority" and will share scenes with a slightly more grown-up Grogu.

"I get to have scenes with a little Grogu which is probably why I did the movie," Weaver teased. "And he's a little badass too. It's going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he's grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series."

Weaver added, "I have to send the Mandalorian out on a mission on the Outer Rim, where all the bad stuff happens."

How Bo-Katan factors in – if at all – is anyone's guess. We'll find out in a galaxy far, far away next May.

For more, here is all the latest on the upcoming Star Wars movies in production.

See more Movies News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mando and Grogu in The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian & Grogu: everything we know so far about the next Star Wars movie
Sigourney Weaver in The Gorge
Sigourney Weaver was "delighted" to join the Star Wars franchise but says Grogu was the whole reason she signed on for The Mandalorian & Grogu: "He's a little badass"
The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian season 4 release date speculation, potential cast, trailer, plot, and movie details
The Rise of Skywalker
Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley
Jod Na Nawood holding a lightsaber
A Jedi was cut from the Star Wars Skeleton Crew finale – was she Jod’s former master?
Star Wars
Two of Star Wars' biggest no-show movies get updates – but they're not completely promising
Latest in Star Wars Movies
The Mandalorian
Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
John Boyega reveals Tom Cruise actually helped him get cast in Star Wars
Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars confirms Watto isn’t dead after all in new comic, and fans are celebrating his miraculous survival
The Rise of Skywalker
Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley
Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
After 26 years, a secret Star Wars reference to George Lucas has been uncovered: "We got a new Phantom Menace Easter Egg before GTA 6"
Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace
"Wise mentor" or "awful Jedi"? Star Wars fans are debating if Qui-Gon Jinn is to blame for Anakin's turn to the dark side
Latest in News
The Mandalorian
Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response
Angela holds a knife in Silent Hill 2 remake
Silent Hill 2 remake dev says he was "afraid there might be no good way" to rebuild the classic game without "archaic solutions and mechanics"
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
As the new Looney Tunes movie that Warner Bros passed on makes a strong start, one of its artists urges fans to "buy a ticket it and support it" saying "word of mouth and hype works"
Captain America: Brave New World
Giancarlo Esposito confirms he was originally set to play Marvel's King Cobra in Captain America: Brave New World: "It was a bit of a whirlwind"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke declares that single-player games are, in fact, not "dead" at all – "they just have to be good"
Star Wars Visions anime
First look at Star Wars anime Visions season 3 is a "psychedelic battle" exploring the "tormented psyche" of a stormtrooper
More about star wars movies
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

John Boyega reveals Tom Cruise actually helped him get cast in Star Wars
Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars confirms Watto isn’t dead after all in new comic, and fans are celebrating his miraculous survival
Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond helldiver using hoverpack to shoot down with hunting rifle

Everything in the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond
See more latest
Most Popular
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
As the new Looney Tunes movie that Warner Bros passed on makes a strong start, one of its artists urges fans to "buy a ticket it and support it" saying "word of mouth and hype works"
Angela holds a knife in Silent Hill 2 remake
Silent Hill 2 remake dev says he was "afraid there might be no good way" to rebuild the classic game without "archaic solutions and mechanics"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke declares that single-player games are, in fact, not "dead" at all – "they just have to be good"
The Penguin episode 8 (2024)
Fans are excited for Colin Farrell to join the DCU, but some are a little conflicted about The Penguin star's new role
Star Wars Visions anime
First look at Star Wars anime Visions season 3 is a "psychedelic battle" exploring the "tormented psyche" of a stormtrooper
Captain America: Brave New World
Giancarlo Esposito confirms he was originally set to play Marvel's King Cobra in Captain America: Brave New World: "It was a bit of a whirlwind"
Jigsaw in Saw 10
Saw 11 quietly cancelled amid reports of production squabbles on the horror movie: "It's totally dead"
JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure
A year after fans were told "please wait for further news", JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is getting ready to announce its next anime series
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction and It Takes Two director is already "fully focused" on Hazelight's next game, which the studio started work on around a month ago: "It's quite early"
Blade Runner 2099 will feel more like the original than Denis Villeneuve's version, says star