Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response

Whether it's Star Wars, Marvel, or anything in-between, actors have become adept at dodging questions or providing sleight-of-hand answers to cover up their involvement in a top-secret project. Occasionally, though, they can trip themselves up – as Bo-Katan actor Katee Sackhoff's cryptic answer may have just proven.

When pressed during a panel at Indiana Comic Con (H/T Collider) on whether she will appear in the forthcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, Sackhoff responded, "I have not been in the armor in 2025."

Case closed? Not quite. As Star Wars fans may know, The Mandalorian and Grogu – the big-screen follow-up to Din Djarin's Disney Plus adventures – wrapped up production late last year.

So, Sackhoff is technically correct – but may have tipped her hand as to whether she is set to reprise her role as the one-time hardline Mandalorian and possessor of the Darksaber.

Set for May 22, 2026, The Mandalorian and Grogu once again features everyone's favorite Child alongside Pedro Pascal's Beskar-plated Mandalorian. The confirmed cast also features Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt and Sigourney Weaver in an undisclosed role.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ about her part, Weaver confirmed that she was in a "position of authority" and will share scenes with a slightly more grown-up Grogu.

"I get to have scenes with a little Grogu which is probably why I did the movie," Weaver teased. "And he's a little badass too. It's going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he's grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series."

Weaver added, "I have to send the Mandalorian out on a mission on the Outer Rim, where all the bad stuff happens."

How Bo-Katan factors in – if at all – is anyone's guess. We'll find out in a galaxy far, far away next May.

