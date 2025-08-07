Win Doctor Who crochet book Amiguwhomi
We have five copies to give away!
If you’re into Japanese culture or crafting you’re probably familiar with the term amigurumi, which relates to small crocheted toys. But what is Amiguwhomi? Well, it’s a mash-up of amigurumi and Doctor Who, of course!
The only official book of crochet patterns from the world of Doctor Who, Amiguwhomi includes 18 amigurumi patterns, ranging from the Fifteenth Doctor in three outfits to the Master, Missy and Sutekh. There are also a further 17 mini amigurumi. And it’s not just toys: the book also has “apparel and cosplay” and “homeware” sections with guidance on how to make goodies like a Fourth Doctor scarf and a K-9 doorstop.
Amiguwhomi is available to buy in paperback and ebook formats from 21 August. Thanks to BBC Books we have five paperbacks up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS ONLY OPEN TO ENTRANTS IN THE UK.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He's also a regular writer for Electronic Sound. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville, and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.