Win Doctor Who crochet book Amiguwhomi

If you’re into Japanese culture or crafting you’re probably familiar with the term amigurumi, which relates to small crocheted toys. But what is Amiguwhomi? Well, it’s a mash-up of amigurumi and Doctor Who, of course!

The only official book of crochet patterns from the world of Doctor Who, Amiguwhomi includes 18 amigurumi patterns, ranging from the Fifteenth Doctor in three outfits to the Master, Missy and Sutekh. There are also a further 17 mini amigurumi. And it’s not just toys: the book also has “apparel and cosplay” and “homeware” sections with guidance on how to make goodies like a Fourth Doctor scarf and a K-9 doorstop.

Amiguwhomi is available to buy in paperback and ebook formats from 21 August. Thanks to BBC Books we have five paperbacks up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS ONLY OPEN TO ENTRANTS IN THE UK.

(Image credit: BBC Books)