Win a pair of Doctor Who books!

On 29 May, BBC Books will be releasing a pair of new Doctor Who novels featuring Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor.

Set in Northumberland in 1838, Emily Cook’s Fear Death By Water sees the TARDIS landing on-board a sinking steamship. Stranded, the Doctor and the survivors fight for their lives – while the local lighthouse keeper’s daughter, Grace Darling (a real historical figure), risks her life to row to their rescue.

Silent Shriek, meanwhile, features new companion Belinda Chandra. After the Doctor tracks the source of a psychic shriek for help a distant planet, the TARDIS duo find a sentient, telepathic bioship and ragged colonists descended from the original crew. The bioship is dying, and their spectral screams are growing strong enough to kill anyone in the vicinity.

Both books are also available in ebook format and as audiobooks, with Susan Twist (who played Susan Triad in the last season) reading Fear Death By Water and Michelle Asante (who was Anansi’s daughter Abena in “The Story & the Engine”) reading Spectral Scream.



Thanks to BBC Books we have four sets of hardbacks of both novels to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY.

(Image credit: BBC Books)