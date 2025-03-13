The Last of Us season 2 trailer breaks HBO viewing records, becoming the network's most-watched trailer

The latest trailer for The Last of Us season 2 has broken records for HBO and Max, proving that hype is at an all-time high for the new installment of the hit show.

The new trailer, which was released this past weekend (March 8) during the show's panel at SXSW, hit 158 million views in its first three days, making it HBO and Max's most-watched trailer during that time period – an increase of 160% on previous trailers for the show, according to HBO.

At SXSW, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann were joined by Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Gabriel Luna, who played Joel, Ellie, and Tommy in season 1, alongside newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino, who will take on the roles of Abby, Dina, and Jesse in season 2.

During the panel, Druckmann confirmed that one of season 1's biggest game omissions will finally be introduced in season 2: spores, which the infected release with their breath. "Season 1, we had this new thing that wasn’t in the game of these tendrils that spread, and that was one form. And then one shot you see in this trailer, there are things in the air," he explained.

He continued, "The reason [we’re doing it now], I mean, we really wanted to figure it out, and again, everything has to be drama. There had to be a dramatic reason of introducing it now, and there is."

The Last of Us season 2 arrives on HBO and Max in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK on April 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest new TV shows.