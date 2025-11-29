The Duffer Brothers cast their own childhood teacher for a new role in Stranger Things

Stranger Things has been littered with some beloved supporting scene-stealers since the beginning, with Derek Turnbow (Jake Conelly) being a fan favorite this year. One cast member who should get some extra special credit, however, is the bespectacled and befuddled teacher, Miss Harris. Herding the kids on the military base and keeping an eye on Holly (Nell Fisher) as she talks to Mr. Whatsit, it’s been revealed that she’s played by Hope Hynes Love, who was actually the Duffer Brothers high school drama teacher.

Taking to Instagram, co-creator of the show, Ross Duffer, revealed the historical connection between one of the show’s newest cast members, writing, “Miss Harris is played by Hope Hynes Love. She was our high school drama teacher.” He went on to praise Love for giving him and his brother the nudge they needed to get to where they are today. “High school was rough for me and my brother. But Hope saw something in us we didn’t see in ourselves — and she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams.”

A post shared by Ross Duffer (@rossduffer) A photo posted by on

Clearly, it paid off, as now they’re responsible for one of Netflix’s biggest shows in the streaming service’s history. “Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference,” added Duffer. “And please…let’s prioritize the arts in schools.”

It’s a genuinely heartwarming casting choice from the Duffers, who clearly aren’t forgetting where they came from. Now, admittedly, following the chaos of the cliffhanger ending of volume 1, we don’t quite know where Miss Harris has ended up. Here’s hoping she makes a reappearance before Stranger Things ends on December 31 and we don’t see her on the receiving end of a demogorgon attack. For the full release schedule of Stranger Things' final season to make sure you don’t miss a second, head here.