Orphan Black spin-off canceled, not even a month after its first season ended

Orphan Black: Echoes has been canceled by AMC. The sci-fi spin-off, which is based on the 2013 series of the same name, ran for just one season.

Created by Anna Fishko, the show follows "a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal." Keeley Hawes, Avan Jogia, Amanda Fix, and Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter star, with the latter playing 'Lucy', who awakens in some sort of care facility in the pilot, only to discover she has no clue who she is or how she got there.

It had a pretty unusual release worldwide, which some fans on Twitter have pinned its axing on, having first come out in Australia way back in November 2023. It then arrived in the UK as a boxset on ITVX in May 16, 2024, before finally premiering in the US on June 23. Consisting of ten episodes, the show only aired its finale on August 25.

The mystery thriller didn't go down all that well with critics, earning itself a fairly lackluster 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In our Orphan Black: Echoes review, we described it "a watered-down version of its weird and wonderful original."

(Image credit: AMC/ITVX)

Fronted by She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black ran from 2013 to 2017, and saw a young British woman named Sarah discover she's a clone. Though she barely has time to get her head around that fact, as someone seems to be hunting the lookalikes down... Banding together with her Canadian doppelgangers or 'sisters' as they dub themselves – Cosima and Alison (both played by Maslany) – Sarah learns she's part of an illegal human experiment, and vows to take down the sinister organization behind it.

Orphan Black: Echoes is streaming on AMC Plus in the US, and ITVX in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows heading our way.