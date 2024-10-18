New Dune: Prophecy trailer teases chaos, destruction, and spice

HBO has unveiled a new trailer for Dune: Prophecy, and it's absolutely epic.

In the new trailer, we get just a brief glimpse of what Valya Harkkonen (Emily Watson) is capable of, as well as a tease of Travis Fimmel's mysterious Desmond Hart. The rest is a montage of riots, destruction, fire, spice (you know the kind), and sand. Needless to say...we're hooked.

Set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides, the spin-off show will focus on the founding of the mysterious Bene Gesserit, an order of powerful women who orchestrated the creation of the Kwisatz Haderach.

The show's official logline teases that Dune: Prophecy follows "two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

"It’s built around the Bene Gesserit order. That's the sisterhood. That's one of the central characters in it, and all the universes that they control, and their power… it's kind of fascinating," Watson told our sister publication Total Film recently.

"It was very exciting, but also very great to go into that world with the security of knowing I've got the skill set to make everything feel real," she added. "It's a very interesting palette because it's not childish… it's not like Star Wars. It has a moral complexity, which is interesting."

As for the movies, Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the third and final installment in his trilogy, though there's no release date just yet. "First, it's important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych," he said earlier this year. "It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That's done and that's finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it's not like a trilogy. It's strange to say that, but if I go back there, it's to do something that feels different and has its own identity."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dune: Prophecy arrives this November. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming TV shows for everything else that's in store through this year and beyond.