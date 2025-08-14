Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies gives hilariously cryptic response when asked about the sci-fi show's future: "Behave!"

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has one word for fans who are concerned over the show's future...

"Behave!" Davies replied to The Big Issue when questioned about what's next for Doctor Who (via Deadline). Fair enough. He also previously stated that he "doesn't know what's happening yet" and that "hopefully, we'll have news soon," as the fate of the show is up in the air following that absolutely wild season finale.

Doctor Who season 2 (aka season 15) ended with Ncuti Gatwa surprise regenerating into none other than Billie Piper – who previously played fan-favorite companion Rose Tyler during the David Tennant era of the show back in 2005. We're not sure if Piper is going to be the next Doctor, however, as the usual "introducing" on-screen text did not include "as the Doctor." There has been no news on what's next for the show, though Davies emphasized that Doctor Who will "never end."

Despite Piper's status as a fan-favorite, both fans and critics were less than impressed. The BBC itself recently took a pretty harsh dig at the finale, with the radio show Dead Ringers mocking everything from the show's (sometimes overly) positive dialogue and its over-the-top villains. The skit concludes with the Doctor saying, "Laters, I'm going to regenerate into Billie Piper for clicks!"

