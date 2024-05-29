As Doctor Who confirms starring role for Susan Twist in finale, it looks like the mystery will finally be resolved

Good news Doctor Who fans, it looks like the mystery of Susan Twist may finally be revealed in the very last episode of the current season, as the cast list for the finale has been confirmed.

As reported by Radio Times , in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine actor Twist, who has been seen throughout the season playing various background characters, is listed for the first time amongst the starring cast for the final episode. This suggests she may be playing a much bigger role than usual, meaning her identity may finally be revealed.

Twist is listed alongside The Fifteenth Doctor himself Ncuti Gatwa and his companion Ruby Sunday played by Millie Gibson, as well as Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient, Yasmin Finney, Lenny Rush, Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, Anita Dobson, Genesis Lynea, Fela Lufadeju, and Tachia Newall.

We first saw Twist in the 60th anniversary special Wild Blue Yonder as Mrs. Merridew and then again in the 2023 Christmas special as a concertgoer. But the mystery has poured into showrunner Russell T Davies’ new season as she has shown up in every episode so far as Comms Officer Gina and a tea lady in Space Babies and The Devil's Chord respectively, the AI Ambulance in Boom , and a hiker in 73 Yards . It has now also been confirmed she will play a character named Penny Pepper-Bean in the upcoming fifth episode titled Dot and Bubble .

But Doctor Who fans know that nothing is ever a coincidence with this show, and so Twist’s recurring appearance has left audiences in confusion over her significance, sparking many theories. Due to the constant mentions of ‘twists’ in the episodes, some fans think that the character is The First Doctor’s granddaughter Susan Foreman , who was actually mentioned in episode 2, or even Ruby’s birth mother who abandoned her at the church as shown in the Christmas special.

As for possibly villainous characters, others believe Twist may be the fabled The One Who Waits, who we are yet to meet but was referred to in the last anniversary special The Giggle. Some say Twist may turn out to be The Boss, an unconfirmed character who has not yet been shown but was referenced in The Star Beast by The Meep.

However, if the cast list is anything to go by, we will have to wait until the very last episode to find out Twist's true identity, which looks to be a major event as it is being shown in cinemas across the UK . The two-part season finale, consisting of the episodes titled The Legend of Ruby Sunday and Empire of Death, will screen in theaters on June 21.

