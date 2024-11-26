Win a Blu-ray of Alien: Romulus

Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, the ninth entry in the franchise (if you’re not discounting those Predator team-ups...) has a decidedly youthful feel, centring as it does on a bunch of young folk from a mining colony who see an opportunity to escape their hardscrabble existence when a derelict Weyland-Yutani station station drifts towards the planet. Unfortunately, what they don’t factor in when they hatch a salvage plan is that there may be numerous xenomorph facehuggers in storage on board...

SFX’s reviewer called it a movie with “a surprisingly big heart”, praising the way the filmmakers “open out the mythology by reconsidering questions that have been nagging at fans for decades”.

Alien: Romulus is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD from 2 December. Bonus features include four-part Making of Alien: Romulus, a breakdown of the climactic zero-gravity sequence, extended/deleted scenes, and a conversation between director Fede Alvarez and Ridley Scott about the original Alien. Thanks to Elevation Sales we have five Blu-ray copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.



PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY.

(Image credit: Elevation Sales)