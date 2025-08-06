Upcoming sci-fi comedy movie Cold Storage starring Naked Gun and Stranger Things stars reveals new trailer – and you might want to finish eating before you watch it
Upcoming sci-fi comedy movie Cold Storage has released its first gross, oozing trailer starring Taken’s Liam Neeson and Stranger Things star Joe Keery. However, if you're on your lunch break right now, you might want to finish what you’re eating before watching.
The trailer, which you can watch below, opens with a biohazard crew finding strange and twisted bodies that have been affected by a virus of sorts. "What is it?" asks Neeson’s character, to which another replies, "I don't know, but it’s big." The clip then switches to two underground storage unit workers who hear alarm bells and find that there is a hidden military storage facility under their feet, which just so happens to be storing the same bacterial enemy as we see at the beginning of the trailer.
The rest of the clip details what happens next as the virus spreads. There are bursting heads, explosions, green-skinned zombies, and a deer operating an elevator. Trust us, you need to see it to believe it.
Directed by comedy helmer Jonny Campbell, Cold Storage follows two young employees and a grizzled bioterror operative as they try to survive the wildest night shift ever in a storage facility above an ex-military base. When a mutating, highly contagious fungus escapes a sealed facility, it’s up to the unlikely trio to save all of humanity.
British audiences will know Campbell from directing Peter Kay’s hit comedy series Phoenix Nights, along with Shameless and Spooks. As well as Neeson and Keery, the cast also includes Georgina Campbell, Smile’s Sosie Bacon, Vanessa Redgrave, and Lesley Manville.
Cold Storage hits theatres in 2026. For more, check out our list of the best sci-fi movies, and keep up with the upcoming movies heading your way
