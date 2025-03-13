The first trailer for Mike Flanagan's Stephen King movie gives us a cryptic glimpse at the end of the world, and I'm already crying

The Life of Chuck is out this summer

The Life of Chuck
The first trailer for The Life of Chuck is here – and I'm ready to be emotionally devastated.

Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, the movie is an adaptation of Stephen King's 2020 novella by the same name. Marvel star Tom Hiddleston leads the cast as Charles 'Chuck' Krantz, who we meet in the trailer both as an adult and as a young boy via a few quick glimpses. Even without context, it's not hard to see that the film is going to be an emotional one. But with context, knowing that the movie begins at the end of Chuck's life, we're sure we're going to be sobbing probably halfway through. You can watch the brief clip below.

The basic premise of the story, and the film, is a life told in reverse against a backdrop of societal collapse and apocalyptic events. We meet Chuck at various points in his history in a poignant and emotional thriller – that had star Karen Gillan weeping for days. It's not usually what we'd expect from horror maestros Flanagan and King, but based on the trailer alone, we're sold.

The star-studded cast includes Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthew Lillard, Jacob Tremblay, and Nick Offerman.

The Life of Chuck Teaser Trailer (2025) - YouTube The Life of Chuck Teaser Trailer (2025) - YouTube
The movie has already screened to critics, having had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival. There, it picked up the People's Choice Award as well as some impressive first reactions.

Currently sitting at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 40 reviews, reviewers have praised it as sincere and life-affirming. Even King is a fan, tweeting in 2024: "The Life of Chuck bows tomorrow evening at the Toronto Film Festival. This is one of the good ones. It's sad, has a touch of the paranormal, but it's also joyful and life-affirming. Maybe not what you'd expect from me, but there ya go."

The Life of Chuck is due to be released on June 6, 2025. For more, check out our guides to other upcoming movies and upcoming horror movies.

Fay Watson
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

