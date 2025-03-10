The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done

Exclusive: The Electric State actors Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito explain how the Russo brothers made working on the VFX heavy movie "easier than ever"

Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
(Image credit: Netflix)

You only have to look at the trailer to know that Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi movie The Electric State features some pretty impressive VFX work, which was a strenuous task for directing duo the Russo brothers. There is no doubt that this type of filmmaking can be difficult for actors to work around too, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito found the project to be a breeze to film.

"No, see, for us, it's the opposite," says Tucci to GamesRadar+. “It was easier than ever, because we were really able to focus on the performances. And Joe and Anthony are such wonderful directors that they could focus on those performances and all that other stuff happens later." This is a complete 180 from Joe Russo telling SFX Magazine about the challenges saying, "it's the most tech-intensive movie we've made."

Esposito, who has been a part of many VFX heavy projects including Captain America: Brave New World and Star Wars show The Mandalorian, also felt that the CGI on this movie felt particularly easy to work with. "It was very different than working on The Mandalorian, you know, where I'm on top of a TIE fighter and the whole room is computers," says the star.

"Here you're really working with, you know, physical elements that are other actors. You're working in a world where they're working with you, and you're really seeing them, and all that other stuff gets made," adds the Breaking Bad actor. "It's really a beautiful way to do it. I felt more present than ever."

Both actors agree that the reason they felt free from the pre-edit strain was because of the Russos’ direction, which made Esposito feel completely "at ease," despite his character Colonel Bradbury being presented on a tiny screen for the majority of the movie.

When asked how it was working with the Avengers: Endgame helmers, Tucci says: "We had a great time. They're great people, they're smart, they're inclusive, they're collaborative, they're funny." The star then added, laughing, "This is like the best job I've ever had in my life."

Set in an alternate version of the '90s where all tech is controlled by mogul Ethan Skate (Tucci), The Electric State stars a teen (Millie Bobby Brown) who ventures across the US with an ex-soldier (Chris Pratt) to find her long lost brother. The cast also includes Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, and Woody Harrelson.

The Electric State hits Netflix on March 14. Before you tune in, make sure to read our The Electric State review first. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

