Resident Evil director says his adaptation of a forgotten George R.R. Martin short story is an "R-rated fairy tale” with “bone-crunching violence"

Paul W.S. Anderson, director of the Resident Evil film series and cult sci-fi horror Event Horizon, is embarking on a very different adventure for In the Lost Lands, which is based on a 1982 George R. R. Martin short story.

"It's an adult fairy tale with bone-crunching violence and horrific surprises. Looks-wise, it's very different to anything I've done before. I really wanted to embrace the mythic fairy tale quality of it, so it's an R-rated fairy tale, that's for sure," Anderson says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features the 30 greatest shows of the SFX era on the cover and hits newsstands on February 26.

"The concept was just fabulous," he continues. "It has everything audiences like from George's work. There are the dark, interesting characters, and the surprising narrative reverses. This was a chance to broaden out that Martin universe and give [audiences] a taste of something that was both a little familiar but also a little fresh."

The upcoming fantasy-action pic, based on the Martin story of the same name, stars Milla Jovovich as a witch named Gray Alys and Dave Bautista as a hunter named Boyce who journey into a dangerous landscape to find an artifact for a queen desperate to find happiness.

The cast includes Blade's own Arly Jover as Ash, Amara Okereke as Melange, Fraser James as Patriarch Johan, Simon Lööf as Jerais, and Deirdre Mullins as Mara.

German filmmaker Constantin Werner bought the rights to three Martin short stories in 2015, and intended to adapt all three into one straight film with Jovovich as Gray Alys and Shameless star Justin Chatwin as Boyce. Anderson took over as director in 2021, with Werner staying on as co-writer and producer.

In the Lost Lands releases on March 7 in the US and March 14 in the UK.