Millie Bobby Brown and The Russos' upcoming Netflix film gets new trailer full of robots, futuristic gadgets, and Marvel stars

Netflix has unleashed the first trailer for the Russo brother’s upcoming sci-fi movie The Electric State, and it looks like a wild futuristic adventure.

The trailer opens with Millie Bobby Brown brushing off a map while Chris Pratt asks her, "Are you sure you want to do this?" Brown’s protagonist then packs up and sets off through a post-apocalyptic-looking Seattle looking for her loved one.

Brown tells us that a rebellion has sent the nation into a spiral after robots "lost their freedom" and humans "lost connection with each other." The rest of the trailer shows Brown and Pratt enlisting the help of robots and meeting strange gadgets along the way while looking for Brown’s little brother and trying to navigate the new Fallout-like world. Watch the full clip below.

The Electric State | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Avengers: Endgame's Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, The Electric State is based on a widely popular graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag, and looks at what life could be like if humans' relationship with technology went a bit too far.

As per the official synopsis from Netflix, the movie is set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the ‘90s and follows Michelle (Brown) "an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising." But when Michelle is visited by a friendly robot who wants to lead her to her lost brother, Christopher, her perspectives change.

"Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest," continues the synopsis, "and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick." However, along the way, our protagonist soon learns that "the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected."

As well as the Stranger Things and The Guardians of The Galaxy stars, the cast also includes Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Bob Thornton.

The Electric State lands on Netflix on March 14, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming soon, or see the best Netflix movies to add to your watchlist right now.