Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors will helm a new Star Trek film that reportedly features an all-new setting and characters unrelated to previous movies or shows

There's a new Star Trek film in the works, this time reportedly focusing on an all-new setting and crew (per Deadline). John Frances Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, best known for writing Spider-Man: Homecoming and directing Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, are set to write, direct, and produce the film.

Despite the duo having worked with Chris Pine, who played Captain James T. Kirk in JJ Abrams' film reboot of the Star Trek franchise, on the D&D film, Deadline states that the new film won't be connected to the Abrams films or to any other pre-existing Star Trek properties.

The new, still unnamed Star Trek film is the latest in a string of potential movies meant to continue the venerable sci-fi franchise, with new projects entering development every few years but none yet to come to fruition. The last Trek film to actually happen was the straight-to-streaming Star Trek: Section 31, which failed to land among audiences and critics alike.

Though some fans may raise an eyebrow at the idea of a new cast and crew on a new mission, there's a significant portion of the Trekker community (myself included) who are champing at the bit for a new Star Trek story that moves forward from the nostalgia driven series that have come to be the backbone of the live-action Trek franchise.

There's certainly some risk in attempting something new, even in an established franchise, but Daley and Goldstein may have just the right sauce to nail it. Their D&D movie is an underrated gem, and Spider-Man: Homecoming totally revived the film series by bringing Spidey into the MCU.

If they can lean more into the action/adventure side of their oeuvre while dialing in just the right amount of their sense of humor, it could be just the shot in the arm Star Trek needs. Current series such as Strange New Worlds have generally been quite fun and well-produced, but the focusing mostly on the classic era of the original show is starting to feel a bit stale.

No release window for the new Star Trek movie has been reported. While we wait to learn more, check out our picks for the best Star Trek episodes ever, and the 30 best sci-fi movies of all time.