Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors will helm a new Star Trek film that reportedly features an all-new setting and characters unrelated to previous movies or shows

News
By published

John Frances Daley and Jonathan Goldstein will direct a new Star Trek movie that reportedly goes in an all new direction

The cast of Star Trek (2009): Chris Pine as Captain Kirk, Simon Pegg as Scotty, Karl Urban as Bones, John Cho as Sulu, and Zoe Saldaña as Uhura.
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

There's a new Star Trek film in the works, this time reportedly focusing on an all-new setting and crew (per Deadline). John Frances Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, best known for writing Spider-Man: Homecoming and directing Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, are set to write, direct, and produce the film.

Despite the duo having worked with Chris Pine, who played Captain James T. Kirk in JJ Abrams' film reboot of the Star Trek franchise, on the D&D film, Deadline states that the new film won't be connected to the Abrams films or to any other pre-existing Star Trek properties.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.