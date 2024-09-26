Alien: Romulus gets a digital release date – and it's coming with a guide to all the Easter eggs you probably missed

Alien: Romulus is coming to digital just in time for Halloween.

The successful horror-sci-fi installment hits digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple Tv Plus, and Fandango at Home) on October 15. A physical release (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD) is set to arrive on December 3.

The release includes several bonus features, including deleted scenes, chats with director Fede Alvarez and the cast, and a guide to all the Easter eggs from previous Alien films you might have missed. There's also a feature called 'Alien: A Conversation,' which sees Alvarez and Ridley Scott sit down for a chat for the 45th anniversary theatrical re-release of the first Alien.

Romulus, which marks the seventh installment in the Alien franchise (if we're not counting Alien vs. Predator), is set between the events of the original film and the 1986 sequel Aliens. Three pairs of siblings, all young space colonists, decide to scavenge a derelict space station – and what they encounter will change the course of their lives forever.

The cast includes Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Alvarez directs from a script he co-wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues. The sequel earned $342 million against a budget of $80 million, and currently sits at an 80% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Alvarez has also teased the idea of a sequel.

