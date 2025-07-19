Netflix nab Captain Planet for new television series produced by Leonardo DiCaprio

It's taken a long while for anything to bloom, but a live-action Captain Planet might finally be on the cards after news that Netflix has signed a deal with Greg Berlanti and Leonardo DiCaprio to develop a television series based on the '90s toon, according to Variety.

For those who might've missed out on him during his first lap around the globe, Captain Planet and the Planeteers was an animated series that spanned six seasons and followed a group of teenagers who fought for the environment against villains who were all for pollution and deforestation. Much like the Power Rangers, when these heroes that wielded the powers of the elements found themselves in a pickle, rather than ride out to battle on giant robots, they'd combine their powers and call in the titular hero to give the bad guys a beating. The original series housed the vocal talents of Ed Asner, Whoopi Goldberg, and LeVar Burton.

While he hasn't been back on our screens since 1996, there have been numerous attempts to try and get Captain Planet earthbound again. Before Netflix signed off on a new series, future Running Man, Glen Powell had been working on a script with DiCaprio that featured nature's champion as a washed-up hero getting a second wind. Most recently, there was also a comic book series that updated Captain Planet for a modern audience, even giving him an impressive beard and a new design. Additionally, there was Don Cheadle's incredible performance as Captain Planet for Funny or Die, which saw the hero having become a little unhinged and threatening to turn everyone into trees. It's played for laughs, honest.

Given how early in the development stage this new attempt at the character is, there's no telling what kind of Captain Planet Netflix might have in mind, but there's certainly material to pull from. That task will be assigned to writer Tara Hernandez, who has penned episodes for shows such as Mrs. Davis, The Big Bang Theory, and Young Sheldon, suggesting the show may provide a more comedic take on the character. We'll see how things develop, but in the meantime, check out the list of the best Netflix shows hitting our screens in 2025 here.