To quote the immortal words of Steppenwolf from their iconic song 'Born to Be Wild': "Get your motor runnin', head out on the highway, lookin' for adventure – and whatever comes our way." Truly, nothing feels thrilling and promising than hitting the open road. The long tradition of road trip movies have made the genre one of the most appealing to storytellers and audiences alike. But which movies are actually the greatest road trip movies of all time?

While not all road trip movies take place in America, it is a uniquely American genre. The United States' diverse cities and landscapes means characters can wind up in completely different worlds quite easily. From the crowded streets of New York to the vast, open deserts of California, there's a universe of possibilities wherever you turn. But again: Road trips aren't limited to the continental United States, as some of the greatest filmmakers from around the world have put their cameras behind wheels.

From the profane to the profound, here are the 33 greatest road trip movies ever made.

33. Road Trip (2000)

Before college kids had Snapchat, illicit messages were sent out by snail mail. Stamps and all. Which is how college student Josh (Breckin Meyer) gets on the road with his buddies to race from the University of Ithaca in New York to the University of Austin in Texas (not Massachusetts) to retrieve a sex tape before his long-distance girlfriend can play it. Lewd and crude, Road Trip is still one of the defining teen sex comedies of the new millennium, riding shotgun with the likes of American Pie and Wet Hot American Summer.

32. Detroit Rock City (1999)

If you want a road trip movie that rocks 'n rolls all night (and parties every day), hop into Detroit Rock City. Edward Furlong, Sam Huntington, Giuseppe Andrews, and Jamese DeBello star as four rebellious Ohio teenagers in 1978 who fight tooth and nail to see their rock idols, KISS, at a concert in Detroit, Michigan. Beginning with breaking one of their own out of a Catholic boarding school to entering male stripping contests, Detroit Rock City licks it up as a sordid good time. All hail the God of Thunder!

31. Paul (2011)

Shaun of the Dead's Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite for a nerdy joyride in Paul, directed by Greg Mottola. After attending the hallowed mecca of geekdom, the San Diego Comic-Con in southern California, Graeme (Pegg) and Clive (Frost) meet a talking space alien (voiced by Seth Rogen) while traveling across the American southwest. The two British sci-fi buffs help their friend escape the clutches of government agents in this road-trekkin' love letter to sci-fi pop culture, right down to a cameo appearance from the queen of sci-fi, Sigourney Weaver.

30. Forces of Nature (1998)

After a freak accident grounds his flight from New York City, high-strung book blurbs writer Ben (Ben Affleck, and yes, Ben Affleck plays a guy named Ben) races to his wedding in Savannah, Georgia in the company of free-spirited woman Sarah (Sandra Bullock). While sparks fly between these polar opposite souls, Ben keeps committed to his fiance, and Sarah is determined to get her own life on track. Forces of Nature is a smarter meet-cute rom-com than it seems, along with a surprisingly dreamlike atmosphere and feel. It's almost like it floats on air.

29. Joy Ride (2001)

Not all road trips are fun and games. They can actually wind up deadly. In this 2001 thriller written by Clay Tarver and J.J. Abrams that's directed by John Dahl, three college-aged kids (played by Paul Walker, Steve Zahn, and Leelee Sobieski) play a prank on a truck driver who goes by the name "Rusty Nail." Infuriated and embarrassed, Rusty Nail pursues the kids, determined to transform their adventure on the road into a nightmarish fight for their lives. (Ted Levine lends his voice for Rusty Nail in an uncredited performance.) Joy Ride spawned two lesser sequels, but the 2001 original is a true cult classic of the 2000s.

28. Drive-Away Dolls (2024)

The first scripted narrative film from director Ethan Coen as a solo filmmaker (without his brother Joel), Drive-Away Dolls packs a notable cast into a Dodge Aries as the movie rides from Philly to Tallahassee. Set in 1999, Drive-Away Dolls follows two lesbian best friends (played by Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) who unwittingly get in a rental car already booked by criminals to transport a briefcase containing mysterious illicit goods. Although critics found Drive-Away Dolls a mixed bag – with high expectations set by Coen's previous movies – it's still a fun, sleazy time.

27. Rat Race (2001)

How far would you go to get yourself $2 million? Maybe 563 miles? That's the challenge presented to an all-star ensemble cast in Jerry Zucker's Rat Race. Released in 2001, the comedy sees an eccentric Las Vegas tycoon (played by John Cleese) bankroll a physical "rat race" of his casino patrons, challenging a select few – including Breckin Meyer, Amy Smart, Cuba Gooding Jr., Seth Green, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Lovitz, and Rowan Atkinson – to be the first to retrieve a duffel bag of $2 million from a New Mexico train station locker. Rat Race really runs for the hills with some truly outrageous humor.

26. EuroTrip (2004)

Scotty doesn't know – except for EuroTrip being a bonafide classic of the 2000s. From the producers of Road Trip came the likeminded EuroTrip in 2004. Like Road Trip, EuroTrip follows a group of college kids – led by heartbroken Scotty (played by Scott Melchowicz) – who embark on a trip across Europe to meet Scotty's hot German pen pal so he can apologize in person, after Scotty tells her off thinking he was a man the whole time. From London to Amsterdam to Vatican City, EuroTrip is a movie drenched in red, white, and brewskis.

25. Driving Lessons (2006)

Between Harry Potter sequels, Rupert Grint and Julie Walters team up for the tender and hilarious Driving Lessons. Released in 2006, the movie follows a shy and sensitive teenager named Ben (Grint) who takes up a summer job driving around a crotchety, alcoholic soap opera actress (Walters) who is bitter about her faded career. Little does Ben know it, but his new "boss" – whose many appointments include a road trip to the Edinburgh International Book Festival – is just the person he needed to finally push him into proper young adulthood. Charming and sincere, Driving Lessons may not explore new roads but it makes sure to say that all that matters is the company who rides with you.

24. Rain Man (1988)

Is it one of the greatest road trip movies of all time? D-d-definitely. From director Barry Levinson, Rain Man follows Tom Cruise in the role of an arrogant exotic sports car dealer named Charlie who discovers he has an adult brother, an autistic savant named Raymond (Dustin Hoffman, who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance). Over a road trip from Cincinnati to Los Angeles, the brothers begin to form a bond, albeit not without their challenges. Rain Man was a massive hit and still remains revered for its deeply moving story about the pricelessness of family.

23. Mississippi Grind (2015)

Ryan Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn roll the dice from Iowa to New Orleans in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's underrated comedy-drama Mississippi Grind. Mendelsohn stars as a struggling gambler who meets a younger hotshot (Reynolds); the two collaborate to win back some much-needed dough by gambling their way down to New Orleans where a seat awaits them at a high-stakes poker game. One of Reynolds' better movies, Mississippi Grind takes advantage of the actor's comedic charisma without ever becoming grating. Mendelsohn is a delight, too.

22. Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Straightlaced Harold (John Cho) and slacker med student Kumar (Kal Penn) just want to get some burgers. But their bad case of the late-night munchies for White Castle sliders turns into an odyssey across New Jersey, as the lifelong best friends find themselves in all kinds of trouble ranging from racist rent-a-cops, sketchy tow truck drivers, and a totally off-putting Neil Patrick Harris (as himself). Released in 2004, the wildly offensive bro comedy Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle really hits the spot for anyone craving food, friendship, and adventure.

21. Away We Go (2009)

In Away We Go, John Krasinski and Maya Rudolph co-star as expectant parents in their 30s who are still looking for stability and permanence – and most of all, a real sense of belonging. Despite their financial issues and a six-month pregnancy, the two hit the road out of Denver to meet different friends and family, spread across Phoenix to Tuscon to Montreal. Along the way, they rediscover for themselves what making and having a "home" really means. Away We Go drew mixed reviews from critics, but the movie has aged well thanks to its quirky indie charms and impactful leads in Krasinski and Rudolph.

20. National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

The first time the Griswolds ever vacationed is still their greatest. The first movie in National Lampoon's Vacation series follows Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase), a family man who only wants to spend more time with his family. Renting an ugly station wagon, Clark packs his wife and kids on a trip from Chicago to California to hang out at "Walley World." But the road to "America's Favorite Family Fun Park" is paved with treachery, and the Griswolds just barely survive vandals and even infidelity. National Lampoon's Vacation kickstarted a new sub-franchise within the larger National Lampoon brand, but the first movie is a perfect balance between family-friendly hijinks and older-skewing humor.

19. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

Aspiring filmmaker Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) is bound for college in California. On the night before her departure, Katie's broken laptop leads to a big family blow-up. Hoping to repair everyone's dysfunction, Katie's technophobic dad Rick (Danny McBride) insists on a family road trip from their home in Michigan to squeeze more time together and mend fences before Katie starts school. Unfortunately the universe has other plans, as that's the same time when the robot apocalypse begins. From the same studio that delivered Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines drew similar critical acclaim for its animation, voiceover performances, and warm sense of humor.

18. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)

It should be so easy to get from New York City to Chicago. Unfortunately, a freak blizzard and the Thanksgiving travel rush creates all kinds of problems for high-strung ad executive Neal Page (Steve Martin). Determined to make it home in time for Thanksgiving, Neal gets on every mode of transport imaginable (hence, the title) only to get sidetracked by a yapping road companion, shower curtain ring salesman Del (John Candy). While Planes, Trains, and Automobiles gets a lot of mileage out of Martin and Candy's mismatched pairing, there's a lot of heart in the movie – enough to go around for everyone.

17. Almost Famous

Cameron Crowe's semi-autobiographical movie Almost Famous throws it back to the peak era of American rock 'n roll, chronicling teen music journalist William (Patrick Fugit) who spends his summer touring with the band Stillwater on behalf of Rolling Stone magazine. A road trip movie unlike any other, Almost Famous combines coming-of-age self-discovery with the halcyon days of '70s rock music as William learns to separate personal and professional relationships, including his attraction to a groupie (Kate Hudson). Also starring Philip Seymour Hoffman, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, and a young Zooey Deschanel as William's older sister, Almost Famous is all about the thrill of having so much to write home about.

16. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

A wildly influential release in indie cinema, Little Miss Sunshine charts the amusing Southwest road trip of a dysfunctional family as they try to make it in time for a beauty pageant. With just two days to make the trek from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Redondo Beach, California, the family overcomes all kinds of obstacles and setbacks to become closer than they ever were. Stars like Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Alan Arkin, and Paul Dano pack into the movie's mustard yellow Volkswagen T2 Microbus, giving audiences a ride that was tons more sincere than the bawdy raunchiness that permeated mid-aughts comedy.

15. Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Stuntman Hal Needham gets behind the camera for the first time in the '70s box office smash Smokey and the Bandit, a high-octane road trip action comedy. Set in a time when Coors beer could not be legally sold east of Texas (having to due with its lack of preservatives that meant it would spoil on its way from where it's brewed in Colorado), local legend Bo "Bandit" Darville (Burt Reynolds) is hired to bootleg 400 cases of Coors from Texas to Atlanta. He accepts the job, as well as a pretty hitchhiker named Carrie (Sally Field) which puts him in the crosshairs of Sheriff Justice, aka "Smokey" (Jackie Gleason). Smokey and the Bandit brings the heat as classic '70s cinematic goodness.

14. Zombieland (2009)

At the height of zombie-mania in the late 2000s and early 2010s, director Ruben Fleischer unleashed the star-studded action-comedy Zombieland. Orderly young man Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) – whose strict rules of survival have allowed him to survive thus far – teams with bloodthirsty traveler Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) as they trek across a zombie-ridden United States to find a zombie-free sanctuary. Along the way, they meet sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), and the four form a tight-knit group as they dodge more dangers on the road. Zombieland doesn't reinvent the zombie wheel, but its sense of humor and playfulness with the zombie genre made it a cult classic just in time for The Walking Dead.

13. My Own Private Idaho (1991)

A seismic movie in the New Queer Cinema movement, Gus Van Sant's My Own Private Idaho follows two friends – Mike (River Phoenix in one of his finest performances) and Scott (Keanu Reeves) – who travel from Portland to Idaho to even Rome on a journey of self-discovery. While the point of their journey concerns the search for Mike's mother, the bigger point of their travels is to provide a portrait of young men in collapse. The movie's dreamlike quality lends it an air of the avant-garde, along with its then-taboo subject matter.

12. The Muppet Movie (1979)

If you're lost, consider Hare Krishna. In the deliriously funny The Muppet Movie, the origins of Jim Henson's Muppet universe are told in the movie-within-a-movie, where Kermit the Frog is invited to leave his nowhere pond for the chance to make millions of people happy as a Hollywood movie star. Along the way, Kermit gathers the eccentric Muppets we all know and love – from Fozzy Bear to Miss Piggy to Gonzo – while escaping a greedy restauranteur who wants to make Kermit his mascot. The magic of Henson's imagination comes to life in The Muppet Movie, with its all-felt cast singing what's in their hearts.

11. Natural Born Killers (1994)

Oliver Stone's era-defining treatise on irresponsible media sensationalism and the regression of culture is captured in his grimy 1994 crime classic Natural Born Killers. Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis play runaway outlaws, a la Bonnie and Clyde, who roam America committing all kinds of heinous crimes. But instead of becoming America's Most Wanted, they become America's most wanted as their actions turn them into media darlings. Stone's usual stylish excesses are splattered all over Natural Born Killers, a movie that embodies America's unseemly status as the center of the world's attention.

10. Nomadland (2020)

Chloe Zhao's Oscar-winning movie Nomadland, based on the 2017 nonfiction book by Jessica Bruder, documents the lifestyles of America's very own "nomads" – usually older folks who live transient lives and make a living in seasonal work. Frances McDormand plays such one nomad, Fern, a widow who now lives in her own RV and travels the Southwest region of the U.S. While Nomadland is largely "plotless," its creative wealth comes from its honest portrait of those who find themselves disillusioned by the American Dream and thus seek their own version of it on their own terms.

9. Will & Harper (2024)

In this moving and potentially life-saving Netflix documentary, movie star Will Ferrell accompanies Harper Steele – his friend and creative partner of over 20 years – on a road trip across the United States. Coming after Harper's transition during the COVID-19 pandemic, their adventure together through a politically divisive America invites Will to better understand his own best friend, bearing witness to the pitfalls that lie in any social situation for the trans community. From biker bars to stock car races, Will & Harper reveals the light and darkness woven in everyday America, and how critical it is to have friends on the ride with you.

8. Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Based on Hunter S. Thompson's legendary novel, itself based on his trips to Las Vegas circa March and April 1971, Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas treks across the city of sin for the remnants of the American dream. Dispatched by a magazine to cover a dirt bike race, reporter Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp) and his attorney, Dr. Gonzo (Benicio del Toro), traverse Las Vegas while high on virtually everything you could name as they muse over the epic failure of the 1960s counterculture movement. Impeccably directed by Terry Gilliam, Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas is a madcap monument to America's disorienting excess.

7. Paris, Texas (1984)

German filmmaker Wim Wenders brings audiences to the vast deserts of America in Paris, Texas, his neo-noir Western from 1984. Harry Dean Stanton plays a disheveled traveler, and amnesiac, Travis, who is awkwardly reunited with his brother (Dean Stockwell) and his own son (Hunter Carson). The brothers hit the road in search of Travis' own missing wife (Natassja Kinski). Amid a desolate America characterized by flickering neon signs and vast swaths of land, Wenders explores whether the American family is still capable of supporting troubled men.

6. Y Tu Mamá También (2001)

Set against a politically tumultuous late 20th century Mexico, hormonal teenagers Julio (Gael García Bernal) and Tenoch (Diego Luna) – whose own girlfriends have left for their own vacation in Italy – road trip through Mexico along with an older, voluptuous woman named Luisa (Maribel Verdú). While its explicit depictions of sex and nudity gave the movie buzz, Y Tu Mamá También earned proper critical acclaim for its heart-wrenching look at friendship and yearning, as an elaborate metaphor for a changing Mexico. Combined with director Alfonso Cuarón's depictions of Mexico's lush landscapes, Y Tu Mamá También is a movie where desire is on everyone's minds.

5. Pierrot Le Fou (1965)

Regarded as one of Jean-Luc Godard's greatest movies of all time, this French New Wave classic follows an unhappily married man (Jean-Paul Belmondo) who leaves his life behind in Paris and commits a crime spree all the way to the Mediterranean Sea with ex-girlfriend Marianne (Anna Karina), a beautiful young woman being hunted by politically far-right hitmen. Noted for Godard's abundant social commentary, fourth-wall breaking moments, and garish pop art visuals, Pierrot Le Fou stands the test of time to feel as fresh as it was in 1965.

4. Midnight Run (1988)

A simple job turns out more complicated than anyone anticipates in Martin Brest's hit 1988 action-comedy Midnight Run. Bounty hunter Jack Walsh (Robert De Niro) is hired to locate a mob accountant (Charles Grodin) in New York City and bring him to Los Angeles. Things get more difficult when Jack finds that the accountant, who has a grating personality, is also wanted by the FBI and the mob. Buoyed by De Niro and Grodin's onscreen chemistry, Midnight Run is simply one hell of a ride that shouldn't be missed.

3. Thelma & Louise (1991)

Its iconic final shot is one for the ages. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis co-star in Ridley Scott's Thelma & Louise, playing the titular pair whose innocent road trip turns deadly after they kill an attempted rapist. While on the lam, Thelma and Louise become closer and find the independence they so desperately craved out of their otherwise mundane, dead-end lives. A towering movie in the feminist film canon, Thelma & Louise endures like its somewhat ambiguous ending: frozen in time, and lasting forever.

2. Easy Rider (1969)

The American New Wave went full throttle with Easy Rider, directed by and starring Dennis Hopper. The movie follows two outlaw motorcyclists, played by Hopper and Peter Fonda, who celebrate a successful smuggling job by getting on their tricked-out choppers and riding east to New Orleans to spend Mardi Gras living it up. Along the way, they find themselves in the thick of the cultural hippie movement. A landmark release in the American cinema canon, Easy Rider influenced our very vision of the open road as the last place on Earth to feel like we were born to be wild.

1. Sideways (2004)

Alexander Payne explores the pangs of early onset middle age crises in his roaring comedy-drama Sideways. Paul Giamatti stars as Miles, a frustrated English teacher and aspiring novelist who invites his closest friend, middling TV actor Jack (Thomas Haden Church) on a week-long vacation trying out different wineries in California. While Miles is content to sip and critique wine, Jack is itching for more hedonistic goals. As the two friends clash over their wants and needs, their time together becomes a surprisingly poignant tale about needing direction. Sideways may not look the part, but it stands as one of the greatest road trip movies of all time.