The 32 greatest Ryan Reynolds movies

His is the face of Hollywood stardom: a deadly smile, knowing eyes, and lush hair. Blessed with amazing genes and killer comedic timing, Ryan Reynolds has enjoyed an especially successful movie career for years. With so many movies now under his belt, certainly many of them have to be must-see, right?

Hailing from Vancouver, Ryan Reynolds got his start acting at age 13, but quit a few years later to attend college full-time. At the behest of fellow actor Chris William Martin, Reynolds started acting again and landed a gig on the Canadian teen soap opera Hillside. After cutting his teeth more in guest spots for TV shows like The Odyssey, The X-Files, and The Outer Limits, Reynolds finally landed a starring role in the TV sitcom Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place, in the role of med student Berg. (He was one of the two "Guys.")

Beginning with the raunchy comedy Van Wilder in 2002, Reynolds has enjoyed a prolific movie career, starring in crowd-pleasing blockbusters and a few challenging indies peppered here and there. He has expanded beyond Hollywood to have business interests in telecoms companies, a seat on the board for Match Group, and co-ownership of the Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. (which has its own documentary TV series Welcome to Wrexham). In 2020, Reynolds sold his ownership stake in Aviation Gin in a lucrative $610 million deal. Not bad for a guy whose Hollywood career started with a fictional pizza joint.

But no matter what ventures Reynolds is involved with, he's still a movie star. In commemoration of his ongoing career, here are 32 of his greatest movies.

32. X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Wolverine-centric prequel in the hit X-Men franchise is no one's favorite movie. But if there's any reason to acknowledge it has a legacy at all, it's Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, AKA Deadpool. Up until its release in summer 2009, the Canadian actor was Marvel fandom's numero uno choice to play the then-obscure anti-hero Deadpool, back when it felt impossible that a Deadpool movie could even happen. With X-Men Origins, Fox granted many fans' wishes only for the monkey's paw to curl, as Reynolds showed up in an especially bizarre interpretation of Deadpool - that of a mute freak with Baraka arm blades. Years later Reynolds finally played a proper Deadpool, but it wouldn't have happened if not for X-Men Origins: Wolverine swinging and missing the first time.

31. Self/less (2015)

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Ryan Reynolds may be mostly known as an action star and rom-com hunk, but he's no stranger to more serious fare. Enter: Tarsem Singh's Self/less, a 2015 sci-fi thriller in which Reynolds plays the physical body of a healthy man whose consciousness is taken over by an aging, terminally-ill billionaire (Ben Kingsley). Soon enough, the "side effects" of artificial immortality begin to show, with Reynolds and Kingsley fighting for control. While Self/less was unpopular with critics and indeed the movie wastes an intriguing premise, Reynolds exhibits a range outside his usual archetype of "snarky handsome guy."

30. Waiting… (2005)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

You'll never look at restaurants the same way again. In this grotesque indie comedy from writer/director Rob McKittrick, Justin Long stars as a franchise restaurant waiter languishing in his dead end job. Over the course of one fateful day, Long's character Dean attempts to secure the more comfy position of assistant manager - if only the customers made it easy. Ryan Reynolds co-stars as Dean's best friend Monty, who has an alarming attraction to underage hostess Natasha (Vanessa Lengies). Waiting… is not an easy movie to watch, and certainly ruins the fun of going out to eat. But if you can stomach it, you might be left craving for more.

29. Buying the Cow (2002)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Buying the Cow, a mighty obscure and mighty offensive comedy from Walt Becker, is all about the highs and lows of modern love. Jerry O'Connell plays a man stricken with fear over committing to his girlfriend (Bridgette Wilson); Ryan Reynolds co-stars as his womanizing best friend who wakes up from a one night stand to find out he's slept with a dude. Buying the Cow doesn't stand the test of time and for good reason. It's blatantly homophobic and a bit misogynistic while trying to come off enlightened. But go in with the right mindset and you'll still have a few good laughs. If nothing else, it has quite the prescient joke in which a buck-naked Ryan Reynolds climbs down a building and is mistaken by a child as "Spider-Man."

28. Blade: Trinity (2004)

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Oh, you thought Deadpool was the first time Ryan Reynolds was in a Marvel movie? In 2004, Reynolds was starting to shed his sitcom image and mature into a real action star. In this unpopular Blade sequel, Reynolds plays second-fiddle to Wesley Snipes (who naturally returns in his leading role) in the part of Hannibal King, a fellow vampire hunter who aids Blade in his ongoing war against the darkness. Jessica Biel co-stars as the third in the trio, another hunter named Abigail. (Hence, "Trinity.") Reynolds and Snipes reportedly had such serious on-set tensions that their characters rarely appear on screen together. But Blade: Trinity is still worth watching to see Reynolds start to fill out his unique mold as a movie star.

27. The Change-Up (2011)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It's basically Freaky Friday for dudes, and it's both as good and bad as that sounds. In The Change-Up from director David Dobkin, Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman play two best friends who lead very different lives - one being a married family man (Bateman) and the other a single womanizer (Reynolds) - who switch bodies after peeing in a magical fountain. The Change-Up is terribly unambitious and goes down exactly what you expect, but you can't deny that Reynolds and Bateman know how to give audiences a good time at the movies.

26. R.I.P.D. (2013)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

In what is basically a supernatural version of Men in Black, R.I.P.D. - based on the 1999 comic book by Peter M. Lenkov and directed by Robert Schwentke - stars Ryan Reynolds as a recently deceased Boston detective named Nick Walker who awakes in the afterlife. There, he's recruited into the R.I.P.D. or Rest In Peace Department, and is assigned to work with an Old West lawman named Roy (Jeff Bridges); together, they must find and arrest lost souls who have escaped judgment. R.I.P.D. was a huge box office bomb in summer 2013 and endured terribly negative reviews. But as is the case with most Ryan Reynolds movies, it works as a simple-minded good time with Reynolds relishing a complementary script.

25. Red Notice (2021)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Throwing it back to the buddy action blockbusters of yesteryear, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson team up in this breezy caper involving international exotic locales and prized ancient Egyptian eggs. In the wildly expensive Netflix original movie from director Rawson Marshall Thurber, Johnson plays a beefy, straight-laced Interpol agent who reluctantly teams up with a notorious art thief (Reynolds) in order to catch a beautiful, even more elusive criminal (Gal Gadot). The plot is nonsense and both Johnson and Reynolds appear to be on autopilot, but Red Notice is ultimately harmless fun. That it’s just streaming on Netflix feels like a steal.

24. Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

After working with director David Leitch on Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds made an uncredited but lengthy cameo for Leitch’s Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. While the movie is laser-focused on both Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham flexing their biceps and making mean faces, Reynolds - and comic actor Rob Delaney - briefly steal the movie as agents tasked with getting both Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw on the same page again. Stay tuned after the credits for a bonus scene that suggests Reynolds’ character is a lot scarier than he appears.

23. 6 Underground (2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

In this explosive Netflix blockbuster from popular action director Michael Bay, Ryan Reynolds stars as a billionaire who fakes his own death and assembles a team of hot-shot specialists to take down a ruthless dictator. Big, noisy, and terribly unsubtle, 6 Underground is exactly what you expect from a wildly expensive tentpole production made exclusively for a major streaming service. Although Ryan Reynolds has starred in better movies, it's hard to resist a Reynolds/Bay collaboration - a winning recipe had it been released in an earlier era of Hollywood.

22. Free Guy (2021)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Joseph Campbell's "Hero's Journey" monomyth meets Grand Theft Auto in Free Guy, a lighthearted, colorful crowd-pleaser set in the world of video games. From director Shawn Levy, Free Guy takes place (mostly) in a popular online game called Free City. One of Free City's many pre-programmed inhabitants is Guy (Ryan Reynolds), an unremarkable NPC (non-player character) who deviates from his programming to team up with a living, human player (Jodie Comer) to take down the studio's selfish CEO. Released in August 2021, while the world was still in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, Free Guy's outstanding box office success was celebrated as an early indicator of theaters bouncing back from a year in lockdown.

21. The Amityville Horror (2005)

(Image credit: MGM)

Before The Conjuring franchise took off, there was this 2005 remake of the 1979 classic that originated in one of the many files from the famed Warren family. Set in 1975, the Lutz family moves into a home in Amityville, New York where a horrific murder took place one year prior. Soon enough, the home's malevolent spirits make their presence known. Although its ostentatious designs and derivative spookiness make it pale compared to the original, The Amityville Horror is anchored by a surprisingly careful Ryan Reynolds who takes charge as the family patriarch and Melissa George as his wife.

20. Just Friends (2005)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

There's no question Ryan Reynolds is a handsome movie star. Roger Kumble's 2000s rom-com Just Friends is well aware of its leading man's appeal, which is why it's a hoot to see it torture him for being a try-hard. Just Friends features Reynolds as Chris Brander, who as a teenager was an overweight goofball helplessly in love with his best friend Jamie Palamino (Amy Smart). 10 years after he was laughed out of his New Jersey hometown, Chris is now a studly, womanizing L.A. record producer. Returning home for Christmas, Chris tries to reconnect with Jamie, only to fall backwards into being the clumsy kid he used to be. Just Friends is crass and crude with an outdated sense of humor, but it's still charming in its own way. Not to mention: Anna Farris is a laugh-riot in the role of a spoiled, sexed-up pop star.

19. Chaos Theory (2008)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Should you live life fully planned out? Or should it be lived spontaneously? That's the premise behind Chaos Theory, a cute dramedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a family man named Frank who tries to live in control of every minute. But through a series of mishaps, misunderstandings, and painful revelations, Frank starts to live his life more spontaneously. Chaos Theory meanders a bit in its runaway plot - even culminating in a strange but amusing climax where he tries to shoot his best friend - but Reynolds is still interesting to watch whenever he plays against type. Watching him squirm as a bespectacled control freak is a refreshing change of pace from his usual archetype of "guy on the cover of magazines."

18. The Nines (2007)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

In this sci-fi thriller from John August, Ryan Reynolds plays three different men in three different stories that are all intertwined in unexpected ways. Each of Reynolds' characters - troubled actor Gary, television writer Gavin, and video game designer Gabriel - grapple with existential questions about the meaning of existence, and if art is a suitable way of harnessing the totality of all our experiences. Unfortunately, The Nines buckles beneath the collapsing weight of its ambitions, becoming unintelligible in its metaphysical meditations towards the end. But The Nines is still an interesting case of seeing Ryan Reynolds in more provocative material.

17. The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

In this wisecracking action-comedy from Patrick Hughes, Ryan Reynolds plays a protection agent tasked with escorting his longtime enemy, an underworld hitman named Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson), to testify at The Hague against an evil European dictator (Gary Oldman). Naturally, things go awry and the two men must reluctantly work together to make it out alive. The Hitman's Bodyguard makes excellent use of both Reynolds and Jackson, and comes across like a resplendent throwback to the gritty action movies of the '80s and '90s. It doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it's still a joyride.

16. Turbo (2013)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

It's a movie that gives Cars a real run for its money. Released in 2013 from DreamWorks, the CGI animated family film Turbo stars Ryan Reynolds as the scrappy snail Theo who harbors dreams of winning the Indy 500. Theo gets his chance when a freak accident involving a Chevy Camaro gives him ridiculous super speed. While Turbo doesn't amount to much more than crowd-pleasing family fare and feels derivative of other likeminded movies, it's still an inspiring and tremendously funny story about chasing your dreams against all limits.

15. Spirited (2022)

(Image credit: Apple)

There have been many retellings of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. But few have lampooned both A Christmas Carol and the million of other Dickens riffs out there in one go. Spirited, directed by Sean Anders, flips the script on the familiar tale by following The Ghost of Christmas Present, who is also Ebenezer Scrooge (Will Ferrell), as he prepares for his retirement by trying to redeem an unredeemable media consultant named Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds). In a twist, Clint helps Christmas Present come to terms with his own history. Brimming with good cheer and a contagious musical soundtrack, Spirited lives up to its title, a modern Christmas classic destined to join the likes of Scrooged and Elf.

14. Definitely, Maybe (2008)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

From director Adam Brooks, Definitely, Maybe is a saccharine tale not of one true love, but the winding road that many different lovers take us. Will (Ryan Reynolds) is a former political consultant in New York City dealing with an impending divorce. His young daughter (Abigail Breslin) begs him to tell the story of how he met her mother. Instead, he tells her the story of the three biggest past loves of his life that led him to her mother. Elizabeth Banks, Rachel Weisz, and Isla Fisher co-star in this stakes-free "mystery" in which Breslin - and the audience - are led to speculate which of the three women are the mother. Thanks to a strong script and the charisma of its beautiful leads, Definitely, Maybe is definitely - and not maybe - a great time.

13. The Adam Project (2022)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds reunite for a Amblin-flavored sci-fi family adventure released exclusively on Netflix in 2022. Walker Scobell stars as Adam, a bullied 12-year-old still mourning the death of his father (Mark Ruffalo) when he meets his older self from the future (Reynolds), a hotshot "time pilot." In the near future, time travel is possible - thanks to the work of Adam's brilliant quantum physicist father - but both Adams outrun an evil corporation who are seeking to monetize and profit off time travel. While The Adam Project is loaded with Reynolds' usual quips and isms, it has some charm as an original sci-fi with moving sentimentality about savoring every minute with those you love.

12. Safe House (2012)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Ryan Reynolds goes head to head with Denzel Washington in Safe House, a sinewy action thriller from the early 2010s. Washington plays a traitorous, enigmatic CIA agent who resurfaces after a decade in South Africa; Reynolds plays the rookie agent tasked with babysitting him until things go wrong. Soon, the two men find themselves working side-by-side when mercenaries go after them both, kicking off their search to uncover a conspiracy from within the agency. Safe House is no-nonsense excitement for grownups, with Reynolds holding his own against a powerhouse like Denzel Washington.

11. The Proposal (2009)

(Image credit: The Walt Disney Company)

When his demanding she-devil of a boss (Sandra Bullock) faces deportation back to Canada, aspiring book editor Andrew, played by Ryan Reynolds, must agree to marry her. However, over a whirlwind weekend at Andrew's family's estate in picturesque Alaska, sparks begin to actually fly, but both are unsure if their feelings are actually the real deal. Although The Proposal is more or less your standard-issue studio rom-com and a touch ghastly with some casual racism, the dynamic chemistry between Bullock and Reynolds make it too easy to say "I do."

10. Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Let's acknowledge upfront that it will never not be weird how the first big budget Pokemon movie made by a Hollywood studio is based on a spin-off game, from 2016 no less, and not any of the flagship games or anime from the 1990s. With that squared away: Pokemon Detective Pikachu is a lot more than its cutesy looks let on, with Ryan Reynolds lending his voice to an acerbic Pikachu whose addiction to caffeine lights up the screen more than his abundant VFX. Based on the 2016 spin-off game where Pikachu solves mysteries, Detective Pikachu follows a disillusioned young man (Justice Smith) who teams up with a fast-talking Pikachu with amnesia to uncover the truth behind his father's murder. While the movie is confused if its intended audience are children or nostalgic millennial adults, Pokemon Detective Pikachu is a laidback blast that has us all wondering where our Pokemon cards went.

9. Life (2017)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

It's the movie that wasn't a surprise Venom prequel. In this science fiction horror in the tradition of movies like Alien, Life, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Ryan Reynolds as one of several astronauts aboard the International Space Station who find the first evidence of alien life on Mars. Unfortunately, the sample is rather malevolent, which threatens the crew if not Earth itself. Surrounding Reynolds is a remarkable cast that also includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, and more. Though Life pales in comparison to the landmark sci-fi horror films it siphons obvious inspiration, it's still a solid movie and one of Reynolds' best.

8. Smokin' Aces (2006)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It may not hit as hard as a proper Guy Ritchie or Quentin Tarantino movie, but Smokin' Aces is a star-studded affair that lights up the screen like so few others do. From Joe Carnahan, Smokin' Aces centers on the hunt for a Las Vegas magician named Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) who now works as a mafia informant. When a million-dollar bounty is placed on his head, a vast ensemble of characters seek to kill, protect, or capture Aces. Among them is Ryan Reynolds, who plays an FBI agent assigned to protect Israel and ensure his testimony. Co-starring with Reynolds and Piven are Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia, Chris Pine, Common, Ray Liotta, Tommy Flanagan, Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Durand, Jason Bateman, and (we are not joking) so many more. Smokin' Aces may be way too crowded with famous faces, but for anyone looking for a fun, mindless movie, it hits like a bullseye.

7. Deadpool 2 (2018)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Proving that the first Deadpool in 2016 wasn't a fluke, Ryan Reynolds again donned the crimson mask of Deadpool in a sequel that saw the Merc with the Mouth deal with the death of his true love Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and assembling his own team of mutants called "X-Force" to take down the time-traveling cyborg Cable (Josh Brolin). David Leitch replaces original director Tim Miller on directing duties, but it's frankly hard to tell the difference between their styles. But that only means Deadpool 2 is more or less the same as Deadpool: A solid, overly violent comic book movie unafraid to spill blood and break hearts at the same time.

6. Buried (2010)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

In this claustrophobic thriller, Ryan Reynolds plays an American truck driver in Iraq who wakes up buried alive inside a wooden coffin. Armed with only a half-charged cell phone and a cigarette lighter, Reynolds tries to arrange his rescue and make amends in his life only to be met with suspicion. If anyone believes Ryan Reynolds isn't a good actor, they probably haven't seen Buried, a pulse-pounding movie that showcases the many depths Reynolds is actually capable of even in confining spaces. Its gut-punch twist ending makes Buried a must-see.

5. Deadpool (2016)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

No one will ever say for sure who did it. But after a pre-vis concept for Deadpool went viral on YouTube, 20th Century Fox had no choice but to go ahead with a proper R-rated Deadpool with Ryan Reynolds in a screen-accurate costume. What happened next changed superhero movies forever. In contrast to the family-friendly Avengers franchise, Deadpool was an R-rated middle finger that had Reynolds shout every cuss under the sun. But the best thing about the movie is that it remains an unlikely love story, in which terminally ill assassin Wade Wilson (Reynolds) embarks on a dangerous procedure to activate his mutant genes to save his life for the sake of his new love Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). In becoming Deadpool, Reynolds upped the ante on superhero blockbusters by showing that yes, superhero movies can be a little naughty.

4. The Voices (2014)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

In another example of Ryan Reynolds playing against his usual handsome guy archetypes, Reynolds stars in the dark comedy-horror The Voices - directed by prolific author and cartoonist Marjane Satrapi - as a schizophrenic factory worker named Jerry who suffers from hallucinations. After going off his meds and killing his crush (Gemma Arteton), Jerry begins to hear life advice from his pet dog and cat, not to mention hearing requests from the woman's corpse to kill again. The Voices is easily one of Reynolds' strangest and best movies of his career that one wonders why Reynolds doesn't make more challenging pictures like these more often.

3. Mississippi Grind (2015)

(Image credit: A24)

In this Southern-flavored road movie from filmmaking duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Ryan Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn co-star as gamblers who try to escape debt by betting their way down the Mississippi to enter a high-stakes poker game in New Orleans. While the movie has strong aromas reminiscent of The Color of Money, Mississippi Grind stands firmly on its own thanks to both Reynolds and Mendelsohn rocking the screen and the movie's black comic story about how forging friendships will always be one of life's biggest risks. The blues runs deep in the veins of Mississippi Grind, but don't let it distract you from its hot streak.

2. Adventureland (2009)

(Image credit: Miramax)

With regards to Ryan Reynolds, it isn't his all-time greatest movie simply because he isn't its main character. But Adventureland is too good not to consider as a close second. Written and directed by Greg Mottola, Adventureland stars Jesse Eisenberg as a college grad who is forced to spend the first summer of adulthood not backpacking through Europe like he planned, but making minimum wage at the cruddy Adventureland theme park instead. But summertime romance blooms when he meets fellow employee Em (Kirsten Stewart). Ryan Reynolds plays a supporting role as the devil-may-care repair guy and musician who seems to be very friendly with Em. A tribute to those halcyon summers we wished would never end, Adventureland is simply magnificent, and Reynolds only makes it better with a measured performance.

1. National Lampoon's Van Wilder (2002)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Fresh from his sitcom TV stardom, Ryan Reynolds took on the role of his career with the endlessly quotable and occasionally insightful (and definitely gross) National Lampoon's Van Wilder. Inspired by a Rolling Stone article profiling comedian Bert Kreischer, Van Wilder tells of a seventh-year college senior (Ryan Reynolds) whose rich father has wised up to his son's intentions to never graduate. Forced to embark on his last year, Van Wilder uses his wits and reputation to pay for tuition and finally leave school behind - but not before stealing the heart of a hot journalism student (Tara Reid). Van Wilder put Ryan Reynolds on the map as a true Hollywood leading male, fully exploiting his handsome charm and sharp comic timing to become a kind of new Animal House for a new generation. Write it down.