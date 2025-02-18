Pedro Pascal seeks revenge in the first trailer for bloody new horror movie from Marvel directors
The Fantastic Four actor is joined by Ben Mendelsohn and the late Angus Cloud
The first trailer for Pedro Pascal's bloody, chaotic, 1980s-set new movie Freaky Tales is here. After wowing audiences at the Sundance Film Festival last year, the film is finally landing in cinemas this April, and it looks like a wild ride.
In the trailer, we get a glimpse at the four interconnected tales that form this genre anthology, all set in 1987 Oakland California. Pascal stars in one of them as a retired sports gambling enforcer looking for revenge.
"The underdog believes he can do the impossible", he says in the first few seconds of the recently released footage. "But I can say with certainty this underdog has seen his last day", he adds, as the footage tease a tragic crime and one last shot at redemption.
The scene is followed by footage of the rest of the stories — teen punks defending their turf against Nazi skinheads, a rap duo battling for hip-hop immortality, and an NBA All-Star settling the score.
The footage also features the late Angus Cloud in his final movie role, following his death in the summer of 2023. You can see the trailer below:
Exclusive: The first trailer for ‘FREAKY TALES’ 🚨Starring Pedro Pascal, Angus Cloud, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani, Marshawn Lynch, & more.In theaters on April 4, 2025. pic.twitter.com/yVvWHdzyCzFebruary 18, 2025
Ben Mendelsohn, Avatar: The Way of Water's Jack Champion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne, Top Gun: Maverick’s Jay Ellis, and singer Normani Kordei Hamilton complete the cast of the film, which is helmed by Captain Marvel directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.
After its premiere at Sundance on January 18, 2024, the film received mostly positive reviews, landing a 69% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.
This will be Pedro Pascal's next movie in cinemas ahead of his highly anticipated debut in the MCU with The Fantastic Four: First Steps this summer. Pascal plays Mr. Fantastic in the reboot of Marvel's First Family, which recently released a first trailer. The actor also stars in The Last of Us season 2, which is set to be released on HBO in April.
Freaky Tales is releasing in cinemas on April 4. For more, check all of the upcoming movies heading your way in 2025 and beyond.
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.
