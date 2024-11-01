New horror with great Rotten Tomatoes score gets first full trailer, and it's all shot from the POV of a supernatural entity

PRESENCE - Official Trailer - In Theaters January - YouTube Watch On

Presence, Steven Soderbergh's new horror movie that "flips the haunted house subgenre on its head", has unveiled its first full trailer – and it's just as creepy as you'd expect a film told entirely through the eyes of a ghost to be.

Starring Lucy Liu, it follows Rebekah, a mother who moves her reluctant family to a quiet suburban neighborhood, into a hundred-year-old residence.

While Rebekah has two children, a fact her husband Chris (Chris Sullivan) has to remind her of on the regular, she devotes her attention solely to her mean-spirited, competitive swimmer son Tyler (Eddy Maday). With her focus elsewhere, Rebekah barely notices when her daughter Chloe (Calliana Liana), who is mourning the loss of a friend, starts claiming that all isn't right with their new home.

Not that the promo, which you can watch above, gives any of that away, though. Instead, it simply sees the entity eerily watching over the family as they sleep, watch TV, look out their front-room window, and more, before it starts ramping up its spooks towards the clip's end.

Written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Carlito's Way, Panic Room), it currently holds an impressive 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Awards Watch describing it as "one of the scariest movies of the year".

"It expands the possibilities of cinema," gushes Next Best Picture.

Soderbergh is no stranger to shaking things up when it comes to the theatergoing experience. In 2018, he shot Claire Foy-led thriller Unsane on an iPhone 7 Plus. On the flip side, before Presence, he helmed comedy-drama threequel Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Presence releases in US theaters in January 2025, though it's yet to confirm an exact date or when it'll reach UK cinemas. While we wait, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.