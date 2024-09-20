Kathryn Hahn pitched her own nude scene in Agatha All Along, and the Marvel spin-off's creator thought it was "the greatest idea ever"

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer has recalled the moment she and Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn stumbled on "the greatest idea" on set of the Marvel spin-off: the titular witch's nude scene in episode 1.

In 'Seekest Thou the Road', Agatha runs out onto the streets of Westview naked, having broken free of the Scarlet Witch's illusion spell (which had her believing she was a world-weary detective). Raging, she marches up to her neighbor John (David A. Payton) and demands to know how long she's "been in this cesspool of a town", all while standing behind some strategically placed shrubs.

John tells her "three years", as he explains that he and the street's other residents have been indulging her "true crime bug" as of late and remarks on her surprising lucidity, as he tries to politely convince her to cover up.

"I came up with it," Hahn explained to Variety. "I thought it was good to see her as stripped down, literally, as we possibly could, which spoke into her powerlessness at the present moment. She really had nothing at that point, and so it became about illustrating that gap between that moment and her finding her power again."

According to Schaeffer, the script had Agatha grabbing a robe before stomping across her driveway, but that didn't feel genuine to Hahn in the moment.

"Kathryn was like, 'I don't feel like she would grab the robe. I feel like she would really not care about being naked in front of the neighbors,'" the writer-director recalled. "I told her, 'That is the greatest idea I've ever heard.' Kathryn has done so much work, and she's done a lot of nudity and other things, and so it also felt very subversive to get Kathryn Hahn's nudity into the MCU," she added, presumably referencing how we've seen both Thor and Hulk's bare bums in the series before, but no female character has bared all until now.

"It is so true to [Agatha], and it makes me laugh out loud," Schaeffer concluded. "And also, I mean, she looks incredible."

Agatha All Along episodes 1 and 2 are streaming now.