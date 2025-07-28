Iron Fist officially joins the MCU in new Black Panther spin-off Eyes of Wakanda

A new trailer for Marvel Studios' new animated series Eyes of Wakanda has dropped. And, along with giving us some glimpses of Black Panthers through history, it also shows off the first official MCU version of Iron Fist – albeit, not Danny Rand.

Here's the trailer. You can catch a glimpse of the Iron Fist that will appear in the series towards the end:

Eyes of Wakanda | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Given that we've only gotten a brief look at the new Iron Fist, it's hard to say exactly how she'll fit into the show. What we do know is that the character will be voiced by actor Jona Xiao, who confirmed her role on Instagram.

Much like the Black Panther, the mantle of Iron Fist is passed down through generations of warriors from the mystical hidden city of K'un-Lun, with each Iron Fist bearing the power to summon forth their chi into devastating attacks. There have been dozens of Iron Fists over the centuries, so the new MCU version could be based on one of the previous comic book incarnations, or she could be an entirely new creation.

Finn Jones played the classic Iron Fist, Danny Rand, in two seasons of his own Netflix show, though the series failed to land with most audiences and is considered the weakest of the streamer's Marvel shows. Daredevil: Born Again season two brings back Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, but as yet, neither Finn Jones or Luke Cage actor Mike Colter have been confirmed as returning in the streaming series.

Eyes of Wakanda premieres August 1 on Disney Plus, with Marvel Zombies and Wonder Man to follow later this year. For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 6.