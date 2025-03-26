Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 just nodded to Thanos and the Avengers movies in the most obscure way

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 5.

There are a lot of masks in Daredevil: Born Again. Stands to reason, right, given that its central character is a crime-fighting vigilante with a penchant for extreme violence. But in one of the latest instalments of the Disney Plus show, it wasn't Matt Murdock's epic stash of cowls that caught our attention, but rather the multi-colored facial coverings of the bandits he brawled with.

In episode 5, titled 'With Interest', Matt (Charlie Cox) is tasked with thwarting the plans of a bunch of gun-toting bank robbers. During the hold-up, the thieves take the staff, including Ms. Marvel's dad Yusuf Khan, hostage, prompting ol' Hornhead to kick some serious butts.

As Dexerto points out, though, the criminals masks are red, blue, green, purple, and yellow, which hardcore MCU nerds recognize as the colors of the Infinity Stones. Well, if you're not counting the amber-hued Soul Stone anyway.

It's time to embrace your true self.#DaredevilBornAgain continues tonight with two new episodes at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET. Only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Ja3rmsafcsMarch 25, 2025

Orange's omission in the mask line-up kind of strengthens the fact that this is a subtle Easter egg to Mr Infinity Gauntlet himself Thanos and the Avengers movies if anything, however, because the diamond the crooks are after is... you guessed it... orange. Some fans have even taken it to mean that the Man Without Fear's series is introducing the stones into his more grounded world, though we're not sure we buy into the theory.

Following this week's double-bill, there are only three episodes left of Daredevil: Born Again season 1. If you've been enjoying it, fear not, though, as a second season is currently filming and slated to come out early 2026.

Stream the story so far on Disney Plus now, as new episodes drop every Tuesday in the US and Wednesday in the UK. Ensure you never miss one with our guide to the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule. And while you're at it, read our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our verdict on all nine episodes.