Agatha All Along's big reveal has changed the way Marvel fans watch WandaVision's final showdown

Agatha All Along's double-billed finale not only confirmed that the Witches' Road was magically manifested by Billy, it revealed that Agatha has been using the idea of it to trick witches and absorb their powers for centuries. With that, Marvel fans have set about explaining how it recontextualizes WandaVision's conclusion, and how "stupidly powerful" Wanda must've been to have bested Agatha back in Westview...

"On top of being the Scarlet Witch, she also absorbed a hundred-years worth of magic from other dead witches that Agatha sucked the life out of. I mean, Agatha's kill count had to be in the thousands," a viewer suggested on Reddit recently. "It's a bummer Agatha All Along didn't come out before [Doctor Strange in the] Multiverse of Madness and given context to Wanda taking Agatha's power, because they could've shown a cool horror element of the souls of the witches Agatha betrayed talking to/haunting Wanda."

"Agatha may very well be more powerful than Wanda Maximoff during their battle. Wanda had her unique scarlet witch powers, but Agatha had way more experience and has the power of many witches," wrote another. "Wanda didn't outright beat Agatha, but used a smart strategy to render Agatha useless."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"Russo Brothers always said Wanda was the strongest Avenger. I mean, she was destroying Thanos before 'he rained fire down' to stop her," said a third. "This was before she gained all of Agatha's power. Hence why I believe she is still alive!"

Some were more dubious, however, pointing out that Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) is unlikely to have killed "thousands" of witches in the 260 years since her son Nicholas' birth. "The frequency is not clear. As another comment said, travelling between covens would take days at least," a fan noted.

Others claimed that the power Agatha stole from those ill-fated witches likely faded over time "like a leaky bowl"; a theory that is strengthened by the events of episode 5. "Alice's alone fizzled out in her hand after like 5 minutes," they pointed out.

There's also the small matter of it never having really been confirmed that Wanda "absorbed" Agatha's power. In Agatha All Along, it's made abundantly clear that when a witch is drained completely, she dies, and well... Agatha was still alive at the end of WandaVision. There's also the fact that being a succubus seems to be an ability unique to Agatha.

That said, it seems logical to assume that the titular sorceress had immense power at the time of her showdown with the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision due to all that she stole over the years, so either way... Wanda is undeniably, "stupidly powerful".

All episodes of Agatha All Along are streaming now. Itching for more? Here's our breakdown as to whether or not an Agatha All Along season 2 is on the horizon.

