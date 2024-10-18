Agatha All Along episode 6 might have just cleared up one of WandaVision’s big mysteries

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 6.

Agatha All Along has kept the reveals rolling over the past few episodes, with the biggest undoubtedly being Teen’s real identity. Joe Locke’s mysterious Marvel character is actually Wiccan, AKA Billy Maximoff, after all, and episode six revealed exactly how that’s possible.

In the latest outing of the Marvel show, we got a flashback to Teen’s past as William Kaplan, a young boy who is killed in a car accident just outside of Westview (Wanda Maximoff’s town in WandaVision). When he dies at the same time that Wanda collapses the Hex, her son Billy’s consciousness transfers into William.

This is a really interesting twist on Wiccan’s origin story, and it also seemingly irons out a confusing element of WandaVision. When that show was airing, there was a lot of speculation about whether Wanda’s sons, Billy and Tommy, who she creates in her dream life with Vision, were actually real.

Not only did they not follow rules of biology – let’s not forget how quickly they aged – but when Wanda destroyed the hex, she destroyed them within it, implying that they couldn’t exist outside of it. However, the fact that Billy’s consciousness was able to transfer suggests otherwise, at least according to one Marvel fan.

"Last night’s Agatha episode proved that Wanda created genuine people with souls," Reddit user A_Serious_House wrote . "It wasn’t just a puppet or illusions or fake children, they were real." They use the example of Monica telling Wanda, "They'll never know what you sacrificed for them" as further proof of their very real loss.

Another user suggested they’d always known the boys were real, commenting: "I feel like I'm the only one who believed that Wanda's children were real ever since WandaVision aired. Monica was very clear about that. She actually created life out of nothing. And Agatha clearly said that she has the power of instantaneous creation."

However, as a third argued , this was only confirmed in Agatha All Along's sixth episode, adding: "No, Monica had no clue if the kids were truly alive and neither did we until last night."

Now we know too that their consciousnesses were able to escape the hex, this leaves us very curious about just what happened to Tommy. It seems we’re not the only ones either, as we now know finding his brother is Billy’s true task on the Witches’ Road. Only time will tell if he finds him…

For more on the MCU show, read our Agatha All Along review, our Agatha All Along release schedule, and our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.