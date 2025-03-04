The first look at Thunderbolts' Sentry suit seemingly leaked in new Marvel merchandise

Thunderbolts* is only two months away, and there is still plenty of unsolved mysteries about the MCU film. Along with the real meaning behind the asterisk in the title, fans are waiting to know more about Lewis Pullman's character, who has already been revealed as Robert Reynolds, aka The Sentry.

While we wait to know what kind of role he will play in the story, one key aspect of the superhero has seemingly been revealed this week through some early Marvel merchandise.

The first Thunderbolts*' Funko Pops have leaked this week, giving us our first good glimpse at The Sentry's suit. As the toy seems to confirm, the character's suit will be faithful to the comics, with a combination of yellow and blue.

You can see it in the bottom right of the picture below:

(Image credit: Funko Pop)

Beyond his fashion choices, what else can we expect of this mysterious character? Referred to simply as Bob in the Thunderbolts* trailer, The Sentry received the power of a thousand exploding suns after ingesting an experimental serum, so he is pretty powerful. With so much potential to handle, the character has a dark side known as The Void, an evil reflection with limitless powers of destruction.

It seems like the titular group of antiheroes, formed by Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell's John Walker, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster and Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr, will have to face this evil force to save humanity, and find redemption.

Along with the usual action set pieces and expected Marvel shenanigans, the film has been compared to '80s teen classic The Breakfast Club, so expect a good time.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2 as the final installment in Marvel Phase 5. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.