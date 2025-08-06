The director of Amazon's War of the Worlds remake with 0% on Rotten Tomatoes previously made an Eminem music video for Marvel and Sony's Venom – and it's just as ridiculous as it sounds

Rich Lee, director of the recently released (and poorly reviewed) War of the Worlds remake, also directed the music video for Eminem's 2018 single "Venom" – in which we see everyone's favorite rapper transform into everyone's favorite alien symbiote.

The song was written for the first installment of Marvel and Sony's Venom trilogy, with lyrics that reference Eddie Brock and other parts of the film (H/T SlashFilm). In the music video, which can be viewed below, an Eminem symbiote crawls up a man's neck on a bus...which immediately makes him start rapping. He throws the bus driver out of the bus, passing the symbiote onto him. The symbiote then passes from person to person, including a child and a dog (which indeed starts rapping), before taking over Eminem. It's worth noting that the Eminem symbiote makes the rapper's face flash distortedly over every single person it comes in contact with (yes, including the dog), making for quite the campy clip. At the end of the video, the movie version of Venom jumps out and attacks the screen. Yeah.

Eminem - Venom - YouTube Watch On

The music video boasts around 900 million views, with the majority of the comments praising the song and video. The song also plays over the end credits of Venom, and a remix was released in 2021 for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Lee also directed the video for Eminem's Rap God and The Monster (a personal favorite of mine), as well as the Lana Del Rey music video where she and The Weeknd are kind of in a colorful, bubbly version of The Twilight Zone meets Bewitched.

Lee is currently in the news for the recently released War of the Worlds, which stars Ice Cube, Eva Longoria, Clark Gregg, Iman Benson, and Devon Bostick (Rodrick rules!). The film sits at a rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating, with critics panning the found-footage-inside-of-a-vide-screen format as well as the story and direction.

War of the Worlds is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.