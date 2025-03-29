Reacher star is being fan-cast as the MCU version of Tom Hardy's fan-favorite Spider-Man character

News
By published

Alan Ritchson would look good in black, and we don't mean the bat suit.

Venom and Reacher side by side
(Image credit: Sony Pictures / Amazon Prime Video)

He might be up for playing Batman for free, but fans have deemed Reacher star Alan Ritchson a better fit for the black suit that once belonged to Spider-Man. Over on Reddit, one fan threw Ritchson's name into the ring for taking on Eddie Brock, aka Venom, should a different iteration of the character ever appear in the MCU. It didn't take long for others to wholeheartedly agree with the option.

The original post that has since been removed got a lot of positive feedback with many agreeing he'd made a better Lethal Protector than he would a Caped Crusader. One fan said, "Now this is a much more reasonable casting choice than Batman. At least physically, he’s exactly what I’d expect Brock to look like," they explained. "Personality-wise, he’d do better as an overconfident military type who thinks he’s smarter than he is. Brock seemed to have self awareness of what he is that Ritchson doesn’t."

Another fan argued that while he would be a good pick to join Venom, he'd be better suited as a different host than Eddie Brock. "You're on the right track. I think he'd be a Great Venom host. I just don't know if agree with Eddie. He'd be good at it. But considering Reacher, I genuinely think he'd be better as Flash Thompson. Agent Venom."

In the comics, Peter Parker's longtime school bully, Flash Thompson (played in the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies by Tony Revolori), ended up getting bonded to the symbiote and becoming a government agent. Besides having all the perks of the alien enhancement, Flash was armed to the teeth. The only setback was that he could only stay bonded to the symbiote for 48 hours, at risk of the alien taking over Thompson completely.

Either way, it doesn't look like Venom of any iteration will be appearing in the MCU any time soon following Tom Hardy's goodbye to the character in Venom: The Last Dance, but Ritchson would be a wonderful 'what if?' Speaking of The Last Dance, check out our list of 10 best Venom comics worth your time here.

See more Movies News
Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel movies
Charles Xavier playing chess with Magneto

This Avengers: Doomsday theory suggests that X-Men Days of Future Past may have created Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom

Paul Rudd&#039;s small chair alongside other full-sized chairs

Instead of leaking Avengers: Doomsday secrets, Paul Rudd has some choice words for his "emasculating" Ant-Man chair
Charles Xavier playing chess with Magneto

This Avengers: Doomsday theory suggests that X-Men Days of Future Past may have created Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom

See more latest
Most Popular
Charles Xavier playing chess with Magneto
This Avengers: Doomsday theory suggests that X-Men Days of Future Past may have created Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom
Metamorpho in Superman
Superman star doesn't want to compare James Gunn's movie to Guardians of the Galaxy: "It’s going to be its own thing"
Warfare movie
New movie from Ex Machina director lands more than 90% on Rotten Tomatoes with reviews calling it "relentless" and "gruelling"
Four Zois meeting to chat on a sunny street in InZOI
Inzoi dev says "highly inappropriate" bug that let you kill kids with your car has been patched out: "We are strengthening our internal review processes"
Astro Bot
"30 years of history reside in our tape backups": PlayStation's building a game preservation mineshaft vault with 200 million files going back to a 1994 build of PS1 JRPG Arc the Lad
AI Limit blue female Atherian screenshot
The other big Soulslike out this week has some Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3 in its combat, dev says, but "we would rather call AI Limit an action RPG"
The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunner says "so much" has happened in the five-year gap since we last saw Joel and Ellie: "That's part of the mystery of the season"
Lady in Devil May Cry
Netflix anime producer says new Devil May Cry series cast member and Batman star Kevin Conroy is posthumously "entitled to some awards here": "His contributions to the world of animation are just vast"
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals puts fun first in game balance, but new heroes and maps can still get complicated: "We joke about when we develop a hero and when we develop a new map, it's just doing science research"
PS5 on dark blue background
"Are the 8-year-olds and 10-year-olds dreaming of owning a PlayStation 6?": Netflix gaming boss thinks consoles and controllers will "restrain us"