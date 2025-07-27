Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani gives her verdict on The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Perhaps the one person more up to date on the goings on within the MCU than Kevin Feige is one of its youngest stars, Iman Vellani, aka Ms. Marvel. The star of the Disney+ show and The Marvels has been vocal about her thoughts on the franchise she's been a part of since 2022, and her latest comments concern Marvel's First Family, the newest team to join the universe in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Taking to Letterboxd to give her thoughts on Matt Shakman's new adaptation of the bluest bunch in the Baxter Building, Vellani's biggest concern was regarding the Devourer of Worlds they were facing, Galactus. "Praise be! At long last, my big hungry boy has been liberated from cloud purgatory! Man’s got limbs! A torso! An appetite! What a time to be alive!"

It's not the first time Vellani has thrown her two pennies in on the passing Marvel outings that have hit our screens in the past. While it's routine for the world to keep an eye out for the first reaction to any Marvel movie when they hit social media, Vellani's reviews really are ones worth checking out routinely. Besides Shakman's new film, Vellani saw Thunderbolts* as "Five emotionally constipated misfits are forced into trauma bonding under the watchful eye of a morally bankrupt authority figure and—oh, um, hey, so this is the breakfast club in tactical gear. I live."

There was also the review of her own film, The Marvels, which was described as "Actual footage of the girlies and I having fun," and Brie Larson's debut solo Marvel movie, Captain Marvel, which she gave two stars, adding "These stars are not for Brie Larson, I will sacrifice my own life…for Brie Larson."