Florence Pugh and David Harbour reunite as Marvel's most broken heroes assemble in first trailer for Thunderbolts

The first trailer for Marvel's highly anticipated Thunderbolts* movie has arrived – and we can't wait.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Yelena (Florence Pugh) visits Alexei (David Harbour) to ask if he feels fulfilled with his life. This cuts to Yelena being trapped in a room with John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Ava Starr, a.k.a. Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). Because "everyone in this room has done something bad," Yelena believes someone wants them killed – but they were actually lured by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to form a new team of antiheroes (which we can only hope makes Yelena feel fulfilled).

"We were brought up with this belief that there are good guys and there are bad guys," Valentina says. "But eventually, you come to realize that there are bad guys, and there are worse guys – and nothing else." We also get our first look at Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel, her assistant.

Directed by Jake Schreier (Paper Towns), the cast includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov aka Taskmaster, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, and Lewis Pullman as Bob aka Sentry. The tagline for the highly anticipated film is, "Careful who you assemble".

Thunderbolts* is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2025, delayed from its previous December 20, 2024 release date due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. For more, check out our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look ahead at what's still to come in Marvel Phase 6.