Blade star Mia Goth says "it's for the best" that the Marvel reboot has gone back to the drawing board "They want to do it right"

Marvel Studios has struggled to get its announced Blade reboot off the ground, with the Mahershala Ali starring film going through several writers and directors in search of the right story. But according to actor Mia Goth, also cast in Blade, the long road to production is what's needed to stick the landing.

"It's for the best that it's taken the time that it has," Goth tells Elle. "They want to do it right."

Blade was announced back in summer 2019 with Ali on board to take on the role that was originated on film by Wesley Snipes. Ironically, it's Snipes' Blade that has had the most MCU attention, with a supporting role in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Meanwhile, Ali's Blade has only had one minor MCU cameo, appearing as an offscreen voice addressing Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman in one of the post-credits scenes for 2021's Eternals, a film which underperformed both critically and at the box office.

Since the announcement, Blade has suffered numerous development woes, with the original idea, a flashback to the early 20th century, falling apart - leading to the period costumes Marvel had already created and gathered for the film to be sold to the production of Ryan Coogler's Sinners .

It's unclear exactly what direction Blade will take when (or if) it finally comes to fruition, though Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige insists the film is still happening. Fans have been left skeptical, but it seems Marvel is still working to get it right.

