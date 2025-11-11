Black Widow's death was supposed to feature "more aliens" in Avengers: Endgame, according to Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner, but it was thankfully reshot to be "much simpler": "It was real enough for us to feel it"

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner says that Black Widow's death scene in Avengers: Endgame was very different from the gut-wrenching version that made it into the final film. Speaking in a panel at Spacecon (via Popverse), Renner elaborated on what the original version of the scene entailed, and it sounds like it would have been a more straightforward superhero battle against "aliens."

"We shot the scene, but that scene is not in the movie," Renner explains. "It's a very different scene. There's much more galactic and more aliens and there's a lot more stuff going on. And then we reshot it to make it much simpler to the scene that's in the movie now."

The actor goes on to say that he likes the scene that made it into the movie better thanks to the devastating emotions at play. Indeed, Black Widow's death is far more dramatic as is, resonating in a way that a standard superhero action scene might not have achieved.

"There's much more emotional, much more impactful, I think. It's more heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking to do that scene," Renner says. "It was a celebration also. It's like saying goodbye to somebody. There was 22 films before this that made this scene happen. I think it's one of Scarlett [Johansson]'s last scenes anyway. It was a pretty emotional time, a lot of years had gone by, and shared stories, and life shared. It was real enough for us to feel it."

The Avengers will next assemble in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026, though it seems like Clint Barton isn't in the movie – at least that we know of. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are currently in the works.