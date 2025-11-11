Black Widow's death was supposed to feature "more aliens" in Avengers: Endgame, according to Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner, but it was thankfully reshot to be "much simpler": "It was real enough for us to feel it"

News
By published

"It's a very different scene. There's much more galactic and more aliens and there's a lot more stuff going on"

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner says that Black Widow's death scene in Avengers: Endgame was very different from the gut-wrenching version that made it into the final film. Speaking in a panel at Spacecon (via Popverse), Renner elaborated on what the original version of the scene entailed, and it sounds like it would have been a more straightforward superhero battle against "aliens."

"We shot the scene, but that scene is not in the movie," Renner explains. "It's a very different scene. There's much more galactic and more aliens and there's a lot more stuff going on. And then we reshot it to make it much simpler to the scene that's in the movie now."

The Avengers will next assemble in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026, though it seems like Clint Barton isn't in the movie – at least that we know of. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are currently in the works.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.