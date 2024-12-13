After the success of Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are set to play middle-aged boy band members in a new comedy from director Shawn Levy

After the massive, billion-dollar success of Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are set to star in Boy Band from director Shawn Levy.

Reynolds and Levy announced the project sometime in 2023, but Jackman's involvement is now officially confirmed. Levy directed Deadpool and Wolverine, which brought in over $1 billion at the global box office.

"A lot of members of boy bands - and there are a lot of them - had managers who left them high and dry," Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter. "They experienced levels of fame that would be very difficult for anyone to navigate, let alone an adolescent, when you are farming out your self-worth to an audience of screaming people. It creates a kind of arrested cultural development. They’re forever associated with that period of time in their lives. This would be about people in their 40s and 50s trying to get their lives back. I think there is something beautiful about that."

Reynolds and Jackman will star as two of the boy band members who reunite post-fame as middle-aged men. Jesse Andrews wrote the first draft of the script, with Reynolds and co. working on a second draft. The actor also commented that the film would have a "modest budget" this time around, and that he and Levy are open to "creative ways" to make the movie "at an absolute bargain."

Boy Band does not yet have a release date. Deadpool and Wolverine is streaming now on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guides to the best Disney Plus shows and the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now.