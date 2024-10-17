After Barbie, Mattel plucks a childhood toy from shelves for a bizarre live-action movie – because apparently it's "a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities"

Comic book movies and video game movies have been the trend in Hollywood for some time now. But what about movies based on toys? Barbie, of course, paved the way to the tune of $1.45 billion and, now, Mattel has plucked another product off of its shelves for an eye-opening live-action movie.

As per Variety, a movie based on the popular View-Master is currently in the works from Mattel Films, Escape Artists, and Sony Pictures. The device, which was first released in the 1930s, allows its users to view reels of 3D images and has been a staple of childhoods for decades.

Mattel Films president Robbie Brenner said in a statement, "View-Master has inspired generations to embark on boundless adventures, offering a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities for this film."

No further details have been given about the story, its stars, or a release window, but View-Master: The Movie (as we'll tentatively call it) is the latest in a long line of toy-adjacent projects that have got off the ground since Barbie. Go figure.

Mattel alone has movies based on Uno, Polly Pocket (written and directed by Lena Dunham), Matchbox, and a J.J. Abrams-produced Hot Wheels in various stages of development.

Our favorite, though, has to be the adaptation of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, starring Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel. The movie was first announced in 2021, but we've heard precious little since. Let's hope it's not out for the count.

