A24 head wanted Hideo Kojima to helm their upcoming Death Stranding movie: "Are you sure you don’t want to direct?”

A24 head of film Noah Sacco reportedly asked Hideo Kojima if he wanted to direct their upcoming live-action Death Stranding movie – before the video game mogul politely declined.

"Are you sure you don't want to direct?" Sacco reportedly sked Kojima (via The New Yorker).

Last year, Kojima told Variety that he only envisioned Death Stranding as a video game, rather than a movie – though he appreciates when people tell him how cinematic the game feels. "I’ll supervise the plot and help them make it, but I won’t direct it," he said. "I can’t right now with three ongoing projects!"

Instead, Michael Sarnoski, who directed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful A Quiet Place: Day One, is set to write and direct the joint venture from A24 and Kojima Productions.

The adaptation was announced back in 2023, with Kojima stating that the upcoming pic is "not just a direct translation of the game" and "will be for anyone who loves cinema." While the 2019 video game features Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Margaret Qualley, and acclaimed filmmakers such as Guillermo del Toro and Nicholas Winding Refn, there has been no news yet as to whether any of them will sign on to reprise their roles. Reedus, however, is definitely interested.

