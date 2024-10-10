Amazon boss doesn't want "too much time" between James Bond movies but is "not concerned" about the wait for the next 007 film

It's been over three years since the last James Bond movie, and there's still no news of casting for the next installment – but Amazon MGM Studios boss Jennifer Salke isn't worried about the wait.

"There are a lot of ideas [about potential actors] that have popped up that I thought are interesting," Salke told The Guardian in a new interview. "I think there are a lot of different ways we can go. We have a good and close relationship with Eon [Productions] and Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson]. We are not looking to disrupt the way those wonderful films are made. For us, we are taking their lead. The global audience will be patient. We don’t want too much time between films, but we are not concerned at this point."

No Time to Die, released in 2021, was former Bond star Daniel Craig's swan song as 007. Of course, there were six years between that movie and its predecessor, 2015's Spectre, so we may have a while longer to wait before we get another Bond big-screen outing. Gaps between films are usually much shorter, however – there were only three years between Skyfall and Spectre, and two years between Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace.

If we do have to wait a few more years, though, we're sure the casting rumors will continue to fly. The most recent name thrown into the mix was Aaron Taylor-Johnson , while former Superman actor Henry Cavill says he hasn't written off his own casting rumors just yet.

While we stay tuned for news of the next James Bond movie, check out our guide to the biggest movie release dates still to come in 2024.