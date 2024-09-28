Win a Blu-ray of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
We have five copies to give away
Everyone’s favourite crossbow-packing redneck becomes a fish out of water in spinoff series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, as the titular character is washed ashore in France, then must struggle to piece together how and why he got there – and embark on a quest to get home. Over the course of the first season’s six episodes he meets a nun accompanying a 12-year-old boy believed to be a Messiah, and agrees to act as their protector as they travel to Paris, in return for passage back to the USA.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season one is available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD from 30 September, with special features including short “cast diaries” for every episode. Thanks to Acorn Media we have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.
PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY.
