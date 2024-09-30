Chucky creator has the most on-brand response to his horror TV show being canceled, and it sounds like we haven't seen the last of the killer doll

After running for three seasons, Syfy’s Chucky spin-off show has been canceled, but creator Don Mancini doesn't seem too worried about it as he has the perfect response to the axe.

"He'll be back," said Mancini on Twitter after sharing an article about the show being scrapped. Mancini is the original creator of the whole Chucky franchise, which started with the 1989 movie Child’s Play and has since spanned seven movies and a Child’s Play remake in 2019.

However, long-time franchise star and Chucky TV series actor Jennifer Tilly had a much longer reaction. The star also took to Twitter, writing "So sad to announce that after three wonderful seasons, the television series Chucky has finally been canceled,” said Tilly. But much like Mancini, the star seems to think that this isn't the end for the killer doll, "Resurrections are Chucky’s specialties and he has many of them!" see the full tweet below.

Mancini created the spin-off series in 2021 as the official eighth installment in the franchise and the follow-up to his seventh film Cult of Chucky. The show brought back franchise regulars Brad Dourif as Chucky, Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Billy Boyd, as well as new cast members, and follows the evil doll as he commits a series of mysterious murders in New Jersey.

The series is pretty well-loved, gaining quite a cult following over the past few years, and has managed to stir up a pretty impressive 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. But, despite positive reactions from fans, Syfy has decided to call it quits with the horror show. There is no real reason for scrapping the series, but as we know, the Good Guy Doll is never gone for long. In fact, the Chucky creator has already teased a new movie.

The Chunky series is available to watch on Peacock in the US and on Now in the UK.