Child's Play writer confirms he's working on a new Chucky movie

A new Chucky movie is in the works from original creator Don Mancini, marking the franchise's first canon feature-length outing since 2017's direct-to-video installment Cult of Chucky.

The filmmaker, who came up with the concept and co-wrote the script for Child's Play with John Lafia and director Tom Holland back in 1988, announced the news on the Scream Dreams Podcast recently. Talking to hosts Catherine Corcoran and James A. Janisse, Mancini confirmed that the new flick is "in the early stages", but unfortunately didn't tease much else. There's every chance, though, that if fans are loud enough about wanting it, he'll find a way to send the red-haired menace into space...

"Everyone's asking me that question! So, my question is, 'Do you want him to go to space?' Do you personally want him to go?" he asked Screen Rant in February. "If there's enough of a demand for that, eventually – I don't know how quickly – I have an idea for that."

After Child's Play, Mancini wrote follow-ups Child's Play 2, Child's Play 3, Bride of Chucky, before stepping into the director's chair for Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and the aforementioned Cult – all three of which he also penned. Nowadays, he acts as showrunner of the Chucky TV series, which has seen the big screen characters' – Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Nica (Fiona Dourif), Andy (Alex Vincent), and of course, the titular doll (Brad Dourif) – worlds collide with that of Hackensack teenagers Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Devon (Teo Briones), and Jake (Zackary Arthur).

In Chucky season 3, which is currently airing in the US, Chucky has infiltrated the White House, so a galaxy far far away doesn't really seem like too much of a stretch...

Child's Play was rebooted in 2019, reinventing the eponymous pint-sized murderer as a high-tech robot-gone-wrong rather than a toy possessed by the spirit of a serial killer. Mancini was not involved in the movie, with Star Wars' Mark Hamill voicing the knife-wielding, dungaree-sporting villain. With Mancini linked, the next Chucky movie is sure to be more faithful to the existing series.

