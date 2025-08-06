Weapons stars Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, and Julia Garner share their first reactions to Barbarian director’s wild new horror movie: "I had no idea where it was gonna go"

Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s new horror movie Weapons really has to be seen to be believed, as the film is so wild that the script even took stars Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, and Julia Garner by surprise.

"Yeah, I thought it was just one of the best things I'd ever read, and it was. I'm not really a horror fan, but when I read it, I just felt like this movie had so much to say about these human beings that was so beautifully crafted, and it was just so interesting," says Alden Ehrenreich to GamesRadar+. "And then, like you said, no idea where it was gonna go." Star Julia Garner adds, "That, just that."

After making waves with his 2022 twisted horror Barbarian, Cregger is back with Weapons, which similarly gives absolutely nothing away in the first few scenes, then flips to something truly unexpected halfway through the movie. In our spoiler-free Weapons review, we call the movie "a layered and multifaceted drama… that leaves you just as confused as the poor townsfolk of Maybrook." Even the use of clever marketing tactics gives absolutely nothing away.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

However, what sold Weapons to star Josh Brolin was the movie’s unique pace and stellar writing. "Really, I was pleased. I was pleased because reading a lot, you read things that aren't as great and well-designed and as emotional," adds Brolin. "I don't get offered a lot of horror movies. I don't watch a lot of horror movies, if that's indeed what it is. But I just thought it was so well written, you know." Brolin says he then watched Barbarian and "thought it was great."

In fact, Brolin’s time in the Creggerverse was so "positive" that he wants to work with the director again. "I think from here on out, you know, we'll see what Zach does. I have a tendency to work with directors more than once, so we'll see what the future holds."

Also starring Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, Weapons follows a small community left in shambles when all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanishes on the same night, at exactly the same time.

Weapons releases in theaters on August 8 in the US and on August 7 in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.