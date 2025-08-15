Now we understand why upcoming superhero horror movie The Toxic Avenger is rated R for "p** play" as new graphic image gets leaked online

The Toxic Avenger hasn't even hit screens yet, and it’s already causing waves online with its graphic and vulgar content – and the most recent still that has been leaked by a fan has put us off our breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The image, which was first leaked on Reddit (click if you dare), shows the Toxic Avenger, aka Toxie, lying on his back with his legs up in the air and his pants down, peeing upside down… into his own face. We are not sure what Toxie is trying to achieve by doing this. Is this an escape tactic of sorts?

Well, wonder no more (really, don’t) as Bloody Disgusting has described exactly what is going on. "Toxie finds himself in a unique situation where the only way to escape is to weaponize his radioactive urine and, well, piss himself out of the troubling mess," reads the description. "Toxie unzips and fully reveals his Monster Dong in the Unrated version of the movie, and since the moment has started leaking across Reddit and other platforms, we thought we’d spill the beans and just come right out and say it."

Toxie’s indecent leak arrives months after The Toxic Avenger UNRATED cut was rated NR by itself, for "Ultra violent/toxic content, piss play, mutant nudity, and gnarly theater fun." Now we can see where the warning for "piss play" comes from. The rated R version of the movie was shown at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but the unrated version has not yet been shown.

(Image credit: Cineverse)

Due to high demand, Bloody Disgusting and Cineverse state that the unrated cut will be shown in select theaters across the US, starting from August 29. But many mainstream cinemas are still on the fence about showing it. However, this could be another Terrifier 3 situation where theaters took a chance on playing a ridiculously gory movie, and we all know that paid off big time. So we say go for it!

The Toxic Avenger follows a janitor who is turned into an outcast mutant after a freak accident at a chemical factory, and uses his newfound superhuman powers to fight criminals and a corrupt CEO. The movie stars Peter Dinklage as Toxie, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, and Kevin Bacon.

The Toxic Avenger lands in theaters on August 29. An international release date is yet to be announced. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.