Netflix’s new thriller is a massive hit, with fans and critics calling it "one of the best shark movies ever made" and even comparing it to Jaws

If you, like us, have been patiently waiting for another worthy shark movie to bite into, then you’re in luck as Netflix’s newest great white thriller is here, and it’s got dazzling first reviews calling it the best shark movie since Jaws.

Released on Netflix on June 5, the steamer’s new horror Under Paris is already reeling in positive reactions from critics and audiences alike, and so far stands with an impressive 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes . "Netflix has delivered one of the best shark movies ever made," writes Stuart Heritage from The Guardian , with Jonathan Wilson from Ready Steady Cut writing, "It’s dopey but not stupid, outlandish but not silly, violent but not gratuitous, and serious but not so serious that it isn’t great fun."

Some critics even went as far as to compare it to other major movies in the shark horror genre such as Steven Spielberg’s 1975 epic. “Netflix’s new thriller swims rather than sinks as it adds life to a genre that’s been bloodless for far too long,” writes Michael Nordine from Variety , calling it a "shark movie worthy of swimming in the wake of Jaws." NME echoes the enthusiasm by describing Under Paris as "a standalone semi-classic of the genre."

But it's not just critics who are loving the fin-tastic film as fans are also raving over Under Paris. "Under Paris has absolutely no right to be as good as it is. This is Creature Feature goodness through and through," tweeted one fan , while another chimed in with, "I love a movie that just doesn’t give a single fuck and goes all in on the over the top. This is what Under Paris does for almost two hours and it was glorious."

Check out some more reactions and reviews below.

Honestly can’t remember the last time I enjoyed a Netflix original this much. Fun, slightly preposterous scenario, solid performances, ecological concerns and some genuinely awesome effects work. Also, the third act is properly bonkers. #UnderParis pic.twitter.com/BFBcNA6HapJune 5, 2024

Xavier Gens' "Under Paris" is one of the most brutally nihilistic, engrossing and genuinely terrifying shark movies made in the last few years, the BALLS Gens had to go for a third act and an ending like that is nothing short of awe-inspiring, just so grim yet captivating 🔥🦈👀 pic.twitter.com/8ALGYn3ASOJune 5, 2024

Oh yeah, UNDER PARIS is my shark jam. JAWS nods are clear -- that fucking mayor! -- but it feels like Xavier Gens pregamed a Dick Maas double feature of AMSTERDAMNED and UNCAGED too. Some CG iffiness, but fun setpieces, a high body count, and a great time even as it gets siller. pic.twitter.com/A4ifAWMkCLJune 3, 2024

Directed by Xavier Gens, the French film follows a scientist, environmental activist, and river police commander who must join forces and capture a giant shark that has made its way into the river Seine just before the summer 2024 Paris Olympics is about to take place. The movie stars Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, Léa Léviant, amongst others.

Under Paris is available to stream right now on Netflix. For more, see our list of the best Netflix movies, or keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way this year.