Mike Flanagan's hit horror Hush is getting the Snyder Cut treatment with new black-and-white, near-silent release: "This is how we originally envisioned the film"

Good news, Hush fans! Mike Flanagan has announced that a new version of the movie is on its way, and it's "absolutely absorbing".

The hit horror film is getting the Snyder Cut treatment, with a new black-and-white, near-silent take that's exactly how the filmmaker "originally envisioned" it to be.

"The B&W picture really ratchets up the tension, and the new audio mix – almost entirely devoid of music – is absolutely absorbing," Flanagan tweeted. "THIS is how we originally envisioned the film. The 'Shush Cut' of HUSH makes its debut on 9/27 courtesy of [Beyond Fest], and we are honored to be part of such a killer lineup!"

First released on Netflix in 2016, Hush sees Flanagan's frequent collaborator (and real-life partner) Kate Siegel play hard-of-hearing author Maddie, who's forced to fight for her life in inventive ways when a masked killer descends upon her remote home in the woods. Samantha Sloyan, who worked with Flanagan on Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher, Michael Trucco, and John Gallagher Jr. round out the supporting cast. Siegel co-wrote the film, which currently has a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, with Flanagan.

Just a few weeks ago, Flanagan teased "more big news" surrounding Hush, as it was made available to rent or buy digitally for the first time ever. The Life of Chuck director had been trying to find a new home for the title for a while, ever since Netflix lost the rights to stream it in 2023 and it was made near-impossible to find watch.

That's not all, either. On September 5, he shared that the movie was getting a physical home video release in the US, too, which will feature the 'Shush Cut' as part of its collector's edition.

